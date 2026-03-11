JP McManus celebrates his birthday in style

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Michael O’Leary wished JP McManus a happy 75th birthday on Tuesday as only Michael O’Leary could - he told him that “only the good die young”. While a Cheltenham Champion Hurdle victory eluded him on his big day, McManus was still able to celebrate in style with “a 208-1 handicap double” thanks to the efforts of Saratoga and Johnnywho (and their jockeys).

While British trainers eclipsed their Irish rivals by four to three on the opening day of the festival, Willie Mullins took the big one, Lossiemouth “delivering a resounding success” in the Champion Hurdle. It was, says Brian, “a comprehensive form turnaround from last month’s Dublin Racing Festival”.

Declan Queally will attempt to make it a day to remember for the smaller stables when the assistant trainer rides I’ll Sort That in today’s Turners Novice Hurdle, Brian talking to the Waterford man who has described competing at this level as “like a Junior C player being allowed to play in an All-Ireland”. Mullins, though, has six shots at notching an eighth victory in the race. ’s best hope for Cheltenham’s Turners Novice Hurdle

Can McManus finally land the only major National Hunt prize he has never won, today’s Queen Mother Champion Chase? Brian looks at his chances, his hopes centring on Majborough.

In rugby, Gordon D’Arcy reflects on a “seismic” weekend in the Six Nations and looks ahead to Ireland’s meeting with Scotland, one that will serve as “a genuine benchmarking process between two teams moving in interesting directions”.

Johnny Watterson hears from Josh van der Flier ahead of the game, the flanker adjusting to a bit more time on the bench in this tournament, and he talks to Irish attack coach Andrew Goodman about the challenge Scotland will present. A confident Scotland too - “I ‌think ‌Ireland are ​there for the taking,” says Darcy Graham.

In Gaelic games, Armagh’s footballers have a problem - it’s now 284 minutes since they scored a goal. They travel to Croke Park on Saturday for what could well be a relegation four-pointer against Dublin, so, says Gordon Manning, “now would be a good time for them to lace up their goalscoring boots”.

And Seán Moran looks at the “phenomenal” growth of the GAA overseas, with 500 clubs now registered internationally. They now give the diaspora “an opportunity to celebrate Irish culture among communities for whom emigration is a career choice rather than an economic necessity”.

In football, the FAI released its strategic plan for 2026 to 2029 on Tuesday, among its aims to “tap into” funding from wealthy Irish expatriates to improve facilities across the country. Armed with a fine-tooth comb, Gavin Cummiskey read his way through the plan and picks out its key details.

And in athletics, Ian O’Riordan takes you through the 12-strong Irish team picked for the World Indoor Championships which get under way in Poland on Friday week. Kate O’Connor leads the medal challenge, with five-time European medallist Mark English also heading to Toruń with podium aspirations.

TV Watch: Channel 4 continues its coverage of the Winter Paralympics through to 3.40 this afternoon, with highlights at 6.30pm, and day two of the Cheltenham Festival gets under way at 12.45pm (Virgin Media One and UTV). Meanwhile, your Champions League menu includes Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal (5.45pm, Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 3) and, at 8pm, Real Madrid v Manchester City (RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 1) and PSG v Chelsea (Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 2). Let’s hope no one suffers a night quite like poor old Antonin Kinsky did for Spurs on Tuesday.