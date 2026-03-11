Josh van der Flier: ‘I don’t mind being on the bench. It drives you on’

Josh van der Flier: ‘I’d love to start every game for the next few years. I think every player is that way.’ Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Players no longer see a start on the bench as being not quite good enough. Sure, the hope is to be in the starting team of a test match, but the changing landscape in recent years has allowed them to recognise that being a replacement is a specialist role.

A different job spec from beginning a match, bench talent involves bringing energy and lifting those on the team who are already on the pitch.

It’s a role Nick Timoney was well familiar with, his ninth cap for Ireland against Wales last week just his first Six Nations start in an Irish shirt.

Josh van der Flier is a different matter. His Six Nations profile this season is different from previous campaigns, a change he has had to adjust to.

“I’d always want to start every game,” explained van der Flier. “That’s the way you always want to do it. But obviously, for the team and for development of the team ... a lot of lads are playing well, like Nick Timoney’s been playing brilliant stuff. So, aside from myself, it was great to see him starting on the weekend just gone ... he’s played really good stuff.”

Van der Flier started against France in the first game before being replaced by Timoney after 49 minutes. Against Italy he was not involved in the match day squad, with captain Caelan Doris starting at openside flanker as Timoney came in to play from the bench.

Against England in Twickenham, van der Flier began the match and was replaced again on 49 minutes by Timoney, while against Wales last week he was among the replacements and came into the game for Timoney after 60 minutes.

“The backrows have been brilliant throughout, it’s a very competitive place,” said van der Flier. “From my perspective, I don’t mind being on the bench. It’s a different role to starting. But it drives you on as well. I think it’s an unbelievably competitive place. It’s never take for granted getting to play for Ireland whenever you’re chosen.

Josh van der Flier was among the replacements for the Wales game. Photograph: Inpho

“So, it’s always great to be involved. I’d love to start every game for the next few years. I think every player is that way. Everyone’s competitive. The nature of it is very competitive. A lot of lads are playing well, and you can’t always play. That’s kind of how I think about it.”

The change ups in team selections are seen as coach Andy Farrell’s attempt to build depth before next year’s Rugby World Cup in Australia, as well as patching up an injury list which includes another Irish flanker in Ryan Baird.

Baird was playing some of the best rugby of his career when he broke his leg against South Africa last November. Complications have made his recovery longer than expected.

“It [bench] is definitely a different position to be in,” said van der Flier. “It’s a change. I was chatting to Garry Ringrose last week, and he was saying to me how, especially having Jacques Nienaber in Leinster, how he and the South Africans tend to look at the bench. I know in basketball, the main thing is who you have on the pitch at the end of the game.

“I know Jacques Nienaber would kind of see it very much that way as well. It’s a big role off the bench.

“It’s a privilege to be there at the end of the game. You’re looking to add impact, add energy, that kind of thing. I’ve done it quite a few times for Leinster, and it’s a good way to add to the team. Or try to anyway.”

It was Nienaber and Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus, who brought the innovative and devastating 7-1 bench split to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, having used it against New Zealand in a pre-tournament warm-up match.

France also deployed seven forwards and one back in last year’s Six Nations, beating Ireland 27-42 in Dublin, although, it is an area into which Farrell has yet to dip his toe.

But if accommodating is what’s required, van der Flier has shown himself to be more than helpful. Against Scotland in 2023 the Irish flanker was asked to throw into the lineout.

Hooker Dan Sheehan went off for an early head injury assessment and failed to return to play, while his replacement Ronan Kelleher was an early casualty in the second half with a shoulder problem.

“I always kind of tip away, a couple [of lineouts] here and there,” said van der Flier. “It’s funny, I played for a long time, and it had never happened until that day, which was the first time I ever threw in a lineout. But you always hope you don’t have to use it because it obviously means we’re in a bit of bother.”