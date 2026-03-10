Goal-shy Armagh need to make opponents’ nets bulge to avoid relegation

It is now 284 minutes since Armagh scored a goal. In this evolving modern game of result-swinging two-pointers, that might not immediately jump out as any sort of red flag. But when you are hanging over the Division One relegation trapdoor, a distinct lack of green flags within your scoring tally is likely to be a contributing factor to that predicament.

Armagh have scored only one goal over the course of their five league games so far – that strike coming from Andrew Murnin in the 66th minute of their opening fixture on January 25th, a 12-point victory over Monaghan in Clones.

They have created plenty of goal chances in their four outings since, but making those opportunities count has been the problem.

The Orchard County are not only the lowest goalscorers in the top flight but across the four divisions no other team has struggled more to make the opposition net bulge. Offaly have scored only two goals while several others – including Monaghan, Wexford, Fermanagh and Tipperary – have netted on three occasions. But Armagh are the only side stuck on one.

And while they have only managed to score one major, at the other end of the field they have conceded nine goals – including in defeats to both Galway and Roscommon during which they conceded three in each of those games.

Mark Dowd’s Roscommon (11) are the top goal scorers in Division One, followed by Mayo (eight), Kerry (seven), Galway (seven), Donegal (five), Dublin (five) and Monaghan (three).

And no side in the country is currently enduring as lengthy a goalscoring drought as Armagh’s four-game run.

They even squandered a penalty in the closing stages of their round four defeat to Donegal at the Athletic Grounds last month, visiting goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany reacting well to save Oisín Conaty’s effort.

The lack of goals has been a common theme in the questioning directed towards Kieran McGeeney during his post-match press appearances this term.

“We are playing well for the majority of the game but we are just missing too many easy scores,” said the Armagh boss after the Donegal defeat.

“We are creating good opportunities, it’s not like we are given them. There were some lovely passages of play by the fellas, but another three or four goal chances went abegging, another nine shots inside the 21 either blocked or going wide.

“It is frustrating but you just have to keep going, maybe tweak a few things, hopefully that will change.”

Armagh’s cause hasn’t been helped by the absence of several key players – some through injury – including influential forward Rory Grugan (Achilles), while others have not been involved with the squad so far in 2026, including Rian O’Neill. Aidan Forker (ankle) was an unused sub against Mayo last time out.

The impact of two-pointers is starting to become evident in Gaelic football and while the sample size might be deemed small, there is little doubt the score from outside the arc is emerging as a big weapon for teams.

However, the stats from Division One in the league this year indicate the influence of goals on outcomes also remains hugely significant.

No Division One match in 2026 has been won by a team finishing the contest without having scored at least one goal.

In fact, of the 11 occasions where a team did not raise a green flag, the non-goalscoring team lost 10 of those matches, while one ended as a draw.

Armagh travel to Croke Park on Saturday for what appears to be a relegation four-pointer against Ger Brennan’s Dublin.

Monaghan, with zero points, look set to be on their way for an immediate return to Division Two and the scrap to avoid joining them is between Armagh (two points), Dublin and Galway (both four points.)

Now would be a good time for Armagh to lace up their goalscoring boots.