Pep Guardiola tells Manchester City to ‘earn their tickets’ for Champions League last eight

Pep Guardiola has urged Manchester City to face Real Madrid with their true identity in the Champions League last 16 and “earn the tickets” for the next round.

Wednesday’s opening leg at the Bernabéu will be the 12th occasion the teams have played in Guardiola’s decade in charge and the 16th in total; both sides have won five times each, with five draws. Guardiola said his team must be true to who they are if they are to progress to the quarter-finals.

The manager said: “You have to face the game with incredible respect, look in their eyes and say: ‘This is who we are as a team.’ You have to be who you are. Earn the tickets – I want to deserve to be there. That is the intention on the big stages against the biggest teams, knowing it is 180 minutes and the more you control the good moments it will be better.”

Guardiola was asked to describe his side’s identity. “Being proactive to regain the ball, when we cannot attack quickly for the quality they have, then drop back as a team, don’t make many mistakes – otherwise this competition punishes you a lot – and recover as much as possible,” he said. “Play better than the opponent.”

Guardiola pointed to how City have previously not always been themselves and similarly Bayern Munich, when he coached them from 2013-16. “I never felt that Bayern Munich and City were who we were supposed to be,” he said. “That was always my feeling. So, try to face the opponent and don’t look at the consequences. If we are out, congratulate Madrid but at least if you are who you are then we can be proud. Sometimes it is not possible because the opponent is clear of you but at least try it.”

The manager said the 2023 final, when City beat Inter 1-0, was their coming of age. “The year that we won, playing not a good final [was it],” he said. “That team suffered experiences that helps to grow up. Losing against Real in the year before in the last minutes or being out against Tottenham [in 2019] – many times when we were outstanding and still out. It is something you have to live.”

Guardiola, though, is conscious his squad has many new players. “Maybe 60 or 70 per cent,” he said. “A lot who haven’t played this kind of test and we have to see how we react.”

Kylian Mbappé is ruled out with a knee injury but Guardiola recognises the pace and danger Vinícius Júnior carries. He said: “We used to have Kyle Walker [to combat him]. Of course it’s a constant threat. We’ll try to stay together, especially on the ball, we’ll try not to lose the ball very often. Sometimes it doesn’t matter how much you control it – there are things that will be difficult to control but we will try to impose the way that we play and we will see how it goes.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma, who played with Mbappé at Paris Saint-Germain, said the forward’s absence would give City an edge. “There’s no doubt that I’ve been lucky enough to play with Kylian and he’s one of the most amazing players in the world,” said City’s goalkeeper. “He’s a great talent and as a keeper not facing these players can be an advantage.

“I have less work to do but the players that will replace him are champions. We are playing against Real Madrid, a team that is made up of champions so we will have to pay the same attention.”

The Italian, who won the competition last season with PSG, was asked if Real were favourites to progress. “I’m sure that it is one of the favourite teams for the Champions League final,” said the 27-year-old. “History speaks for itself and they are used to playing these kind of games. However, we want to surprise them so they will find a team that is hungry and want to fight until the end.”