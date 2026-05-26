Former Ireland striker Noel Hunt appointed among FAI underage coaching restructure

Former Ireland international striker Noel Hunt has been named one of nine full-time coaches as part of the new FAI underage coaching structure. Photograph: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Former Republic of Ireland international Noel Hunt is one of nine full-time coaches listed in the FAI’s new underage coaching structure.

Hunt won three caps for Ireland before managerial roles at Swindon Town and Reading.

“The innovative model will see five full-time international lead coaches – Noel Hunt, Chelsea Noonan, John Cotter, Keith O’Halloran and James Scott – working alongside four full-time international coaches – Conor McCormack, Graham Gartland, Mark Connors and Richie Smith – across all teams, from under-15 up to under-19,” read an FAI statement.

“The structure has been designed to transition away from a traditional age-group model and instead create a more connected coaching team working across development phases, supporting player development and ensuring greater alignment throughout the pathway.”

Hunt is appointed alongside Noonan, who recently coached Birmingham City to promotion to the English Women’s Super League, and League of Ireland stalwarts McCormack and Gartland.

“We wanted to build a full-time coaching structure that is more connected, collaborative and aligned across the pathway,” said Shane Robinson, the FAI technical director.

To avoid coaches stagnating with one underage team, as had been the case historically, the new appointments are operating on two-year contracts.

“We want our young players to experience a clear identity and level of support throughout their journey with our national teams, regardless of the age group,” said John Martin, the FAI director of football. “Through these appointments, we’ve brought together coaches with strong experience across the game and we believe this structure will create a stronger environment for both players and staff as we continue to strengthen the pathway.”