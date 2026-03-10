Andrew Goodman hails ‘good edge’ among Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash

Sam Prendergast and Tom Stewart during Ireland's training session at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown on Tuesday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ireland’s final match of the 2026 Six Nations against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 2.10pm) is expected to have a cup final feel. Andy Farrell’s side need to beat the visitors and hope for a favourable result between France and England in Paris on Saturday night.

Either way a Triple Crown is on the line in Dublin as the two sides face off after Ireland beat Wales and Scotland upended favourites France last week in Murrayfield.

“Yeah, it’s class, isn’t it,” said the Irish attack coach Andrew Goodman. “As I said, you come back in together on Sunday night, Monday morning into training, and you can just feel the edge around the place. It’s a nice feeling.

“It’s where we all want to be. I suppose the players and the management group want to be part of these big games that have got real importance to them. As I said, there’s lots of excitement, a little bit of nerves, as you can imagine, and some good edge around the place.

“It’s amazing buzz. It’s great to be part of a last week when there’s plenty on the line.”

Ireland didn’t reach the heights against Wales that they did against England and hope that will generate some urgency against the resurgent Scots.

Selection later this week is expected to generate significant disappointment as Farrell has used 33 players so far in the competition.

“I think what Faz [Farrell] has done with the selection is created real competition within the group,” said Goodman.

“And if you’re able to see the training today, there was that carrying on today. So, there’ll be some good discussions with the coaches tonight. And I’m sure there’s going to be some really tough decisions to be made.”

Ireland are two points behind Scotland in the table and need a win in the final match to secure the Triple Crown, which they won last year.

“We know there’s a Triple Crown within our control, and then who knows what’s going to happen the way this competition’s been going,” said Goodman.

“What a great advertisement for the game. And I think it has to be one of the best Six Nations for a long time, with the competition week to week. So, it’s been great to be part of.”

Goodman referenced Ireland’s record 42-21 win against England in Twickenham as a fine example of the attacking philosophy that Ireland hopes to make more part of their game.

“We want to try and get back to that level, but we want to use that [England match] as a benchmark that we can grow from,” said Goodman.

“If you look back at the Wales performance, we weren’t quite as sharp with some of our work off the ball. That was something that was impressive against England. So, we’ll be driving that this week.”