Six Nations gives us a weekend you would hardly believe

Well now, this has turned in to a Six Nations like few others. Ireland survived a heck of challenge from Wales, Scotland produced a performance for the ages against France, and Italy helped themselves to the biggest result in their history. All of which leaves three nations – including ourselves – still in contention for the title on the final day. Muireann Duffy brings you all the permutations.

And even if Ireland ‘only’ end up with the Triple Crown, Andy Farrell won’t be disappointed. “It’s huge and it means a lot to us – it’s also going to mean a lot to Scotland as well,” Gerry Thornley heard him say after Friday’s game.

Jack Conan fares best in Johnny Watterson’s player ratings, while among John O’Sullivan’s Five Things We Learned From The Weekend was: “Lineout good, scrum bad.” In his Talking Point from the game, he expands on that concern, Ireland’s fragility in the scrum evident once again.

In his round-up of the media reaction to the game, John notes no little fury in Wales over “some crucial second-half refereeing decisions”, but Rónan Kelleher won’t fret over that, he was just relieved to get over the line against the Welsh. Tom O’Toole was no less jubilant after making his first Test start.

It was a good weekend too for the Ireland Under-20s, who can also win the Triple Crown next weekend after their 48-33 win over Wales – they’re still mathematically in contention for the title, but the chances are on the slim side.

In hurling, it was a weekend Kilkenny will want to forget in a hurry after their 18-point defeat by Galway, while Denis Walsh saw Limerick get the better of Cork by eight points. Ian O’Riordan figures out the permutations for who needs what in advance of the final round of fixtures. Waterford, meanwhile, lead the way in camogie’s Division 1A. Take yourself here to see all the reports from the weekend’s games.

In football, Gavin Cummiskey hears from Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward after that 2-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to the Dutch, while Conor McEvoy rounds up how the Irish fared abroad.

Ken Early gives his thoughts on Fabrizio “here we go” Romano who, he believes, is more of an “influencer” than a reporter. Speaking of which – Dave Hannigan reckons Roy Keane has become the ultimate influencer. And, he says in an extract from his new book ‘Roy: The Keaneification of Modern Ireland’, “blue-chip corporations know as much”.

In golf, Rory McIlroy’s back injury has, writes Philip Reid, come at the worst possible time, a week before his defence of The Players and a month before his defence of the Masters. Alex Dunne suffered his own woes at the weekend, Ian reporting on his “nightmare start” to his Formula 2 campaign.

And in racing, Willie Mullins’s star mare Lossiemouth is the new favourite for Tuesday’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. Are fairy tales possible at the Festival any more? Denis fears not. Once “the ultimate place of fantasy”, it has changed fundamentally, now dominated by “a premier league of ownership”.

TV Watch: Channel 4’s coverage of the Winter Paralympics began earlier this morning and continues until 3.40pm, with highlights at 6.30pm. TNT Sports has the second stage of cycling’s Paris-Nice from 2.15pm, and at 7.30pm they also have the FA Cup meeting of West Ham and Brentford. And at 8pm, you have your pick of Against the Head’s highlights from the rugby weekend (RTÉ2) and TG4’s pick of the National Hurling League action.