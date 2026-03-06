Ireland player ratings: Jack Conan the standout in gritty win over Wales

15 Jamie Osborne
Covered well in the back field and scrambled hard when Wales had go forward ball. A few high balls went amiss but he took his try well at a crucial stage. Rating: 6
14 Robert Baloucoune
Was always a threat and in his first touch of the match made a healthy gain. Nice out-the-back pass to Frawley in the second half. Would have liked more space. Rating: 6
13 Garry Ringrose
Another man of steel performance from the centre. Took big hits with the ball and defended all day. Good hands too leading up to the Osborne second half try. Rating: 6
12 Stuart McCloskey
Made a big carry before Jacob Stockdale scored his try. Again, made his contribution with carries and offloads with a nice one-handed delivery to Jack Crowley. Rating: 7
11 Jacob Stockdale
Showed good timing and strength to get through Dan Edwards for his try. Came in field more often to get ball in hand and well placed for the Osborne try. Rating: 7
10 Jack Crowley
Dummied the pass nicely to take his try and worked hard both sides of the ball, especially with Wales in attack in a tough match. Kicking boots left at home. Rating: 6
9 Jamison Gibson-Park
A mixed bag from the scrumhalf where his control wasn’t as tight as normal. A box kick blocked and intercepted going forward. But always threatening. Rating: 6
1 Tom O’Toole
Put in a good shift at losehead prop. Gave Ireland the hard yards and along with Kelleher held up Wales twice when they had momentum. Rating: 6
2 Rónan Kelleher
Probably didn’t get the space he would have wanted with his carry speed but made up for that with a huge shift working hard and effectively on both sides of the ball. Rating: 7
3 Tadhg Furlong
Got lots of hands on the ball early in the match and was a willing carrier. He put his tackles in too. Almost over the line on 32 minutes. Issues in the scrum though. Rating: 6
4 James Ryan
Did well to hold up Rhys Carre in the first half when he was over the line and met Wales head-on physically. Showed typical aggression. Surprise when he came off. Rating: 7
5 Tadhg Beirne
Incredible work rate and took on a lot of ball. Nicked a lineout and carried the ball a few times before Crowley’s try. A good shift in the secondrow. Rating: 7
6 Jack Conan
Perhaps Ireland’s best player on the night. Tackled, carried, got a turnover, and a try, and was everything he needed to be in a hard, physical battle in all areas. Rating: 8
7 Nick Timoney
His first hit in his first Irish start was a big one on Edwards. Worked hard and was involved but didn’t get the space or opportunity to use his pace. Rating: 6
8 Caelan Doris
Dynamic carries early on and forever looking for the jackal in a strong defensive performance by Wales. Silly penalty early on but stuck to it in fierce breakdown area. Rating: 6
Replacements
They did their took the match forward and, in the end, helped Ireland earn their 10-point win. Ciarán Frawley brought some lively go-forward ball late in the game. Rating: 7
Head coach – Andy Farrell
Got the team in the right frame of mind for a stubborn, proud Wales visit. Not as polished as against England but they toughed out a match which didn’t always go their way. Rating: 7