Camogie round-up: Waterford stay top as Cork and Galway get on the board

Waterford are out in front by themselves after winning in Antrim but just one result separates the other five in what is turning out to be an incredibly tight Division 1A race in the Centra National Camogie League, with no winless teams after three rounds of games in the top tier.

Cork, whose ambitions of retaining their title were hanging by a thread after defeats to Waterford and Antrim, brought back in their St Finbarr’s contingent for Saturday’s trip to Freshford and those reinforcements had an instant impact as the Rebels ended Kilkenny’s unbeaten run with a 1-15 to 0-9 victory.

With the breeze at their backs and the bit between their teeth, Ger Manley’s side quickly put three points on the board through Hayley Ryan, Emma Murphy (free) and Sorcha McCartan and held their hosts scoreless until midway through the half when Aoife Prendergast landed a free to break their duck.

The second quarter saw Kilkenny compete well to hold the deficit to 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time, and it looked like they were poised to push on and win when they drew level after the break with a brace of pointed frees from Prendergast and further white flags from Asha McHardy and Sarah Barcoe.

For the first time in any competitive game in 2026, Cork found a rich vein of form in the final quarter however, ignited by Orlaith Cahalane’s goal. Ashling Thompson and McCartan were hugely influential while Isobel Sheehan and Ryan landed late points to confirm a comprehensive victory.

Antrim played host to Waterford in Ballymena and they had a chance to open with a goal when Jamie McIntosh broke a tackle and advanced from the left corner, only to be denied by Brianna O’Regan closing off the angle and blocking the shot.

Niamh Rockett scored the first of her five points a minute later and Antrim were rocked when Eimear O’Neill continued her superb form from a week ago by winning a ruck ball and driving 50 metres out of defence to set up an attack that finished with a Lorraine Bray shot. Initially it looked as if Caitriona Graham parried Bray’s strike but as the Antrim goalkeeper tried to take the ball out of danger, the umpire’s green flag confirmed that the ball had crossed the line.

Despite playing into a strong breeze, Waterford racked up 1-4 before they conceded a point, the first of three Nicole McAtamney frees in quick succession, struck in the 20th minute. Rockett and Bray pointed to push the gap out to six points at half-time and they continued to hold the Antrim attack in a firm grip throughout the second half, conceding just three points from play in a 1-16 to 0-9 win.

At The Ragg, All-Ireland champions Galway also recorded their first win of the season, edging out Tipperary by 1-13 to 0-12. It was Tipp who had first use of the wind and they didn’t waste it, with Mary Burke and Caoimhe Stakelum landing elegant early scores.

In what was a physically competitive game, a huge hit from Mairéad Eviston on Aoife Donohoe helped initiate an attack that ended with Caoimhe McCarthy driving forward from centre back to split the posts and when Grace O’Brien made it 0-6 to 0-1 midway through the first half, it was all going Tipp’s way.

Galway needed a lifeline and they got it when an attempt at a point from Donohoe out in the right dipped at the last second into the top corner of Áine Slattery’s net and while Tipp did lead at half-time, 0-8 to 1-4, thanks to an Eimear McGrath point, they were always likely to need more.

Sure enough Galway started with five in a row in the first seven minutes of the second half, two off the stick of Sharon Corcoran and one each for Niamh Mallon, Niamh Niland and Carrie Dolan, and they always had at least two points to spare from then up until the final whistle.

Results

Division 1A: Antrim 0-9 Waterford 1-16; Kilkenny 0-9 Cork 1-15; Tipperary 0-12 Galway 1-13.

Division 2: Carlow 2-9 Laois 2-11; Kerry 0-10 Westmeath 0-8; Derry 1-11 Meath 2-12.

Division 3A: Wicklow 0-6 Roscommon 3-15

Division 3B: Donegal 0-7 Louth 6-1; Monaghan 0-7 Mayo 1-13.