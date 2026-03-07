Scotland beat France in Murrayfield try-fest to keep Ireland’s Six Nations hopes alive

Scotland's Darcy Graham (left) celebrates scoring a try with team-mates during the Six Nations match against France at Murrayfield. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Six Nations: Scotland 50 France 40

Wings Darcy ‌Graham and Kyle Steyn scored two tries each ‌as Scotland beat France 50-40 in Edinburgh on Saturday ​to secure a pulsating bonus-point win that ensures the Six Nations will be decided ​in the final round next weekend.

Despite the defeat, ⁠a try-scoring bonus-point means France head ‌the ‌table ​on points-difference from Scotland with both teams on 16 points ⁠from their ​five games. Ireland are ​still in the mix with 14 ‌points but will face a revitalised Scotland side who ran in seven tries at Murrayfield.

[ Six Nations fixtures and tableOpens in new window ]

Prop Pierre Schoeman and ​scrumhalf Ben White also crossed for tries ⁠as the Scots ⁠ran ​France ragged with a high-tempo game in the Edinburgh sunshine and they recorded their highest points tally over France.

The visitors scored tries through wings Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Theo ‌Attissogbe, scrumhalf ⁠Antoine Dupont, fullback Thomas Ramos (two) and flanker Oscar Jegou, but coach Fabien ‌Galthie will be concerned by their discipline with ​two yellow cards and how ​they wilted under pressure.

– Full report to follow

SCORING SEQUENCE – 4 mins: Graham try, Russell con, 7-0; 17: Bielle-Biarrey try, Ramon con, 7-7; 21: Attissogbe try, Ramos con, 7-14; 26: Steyn try, 12-14; 31: Schoeman try, Russell con, 19-14; Half-time: 19-14; 43: White try, Russell con, 26-14; 50: Steyn try, Russell con, 33-14; 58: Graham try, Russell con, 40-14; 62: Jordan try, Russell con, 47-14; 65: Dupont try, Ramos con, 47-21; 73: Ramos try, 47-26; 77: Russell pen, 50-26; 78: Barassi try, Ramos con, 50-33; 80: Ramos try, con, 50-40.

SCOTLAND: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Steyn; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, D’Arcy Rae; Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Grant Gilchrist for Brown (33 mins); Zander Fagerson for Rae (39); Josh Bayliss for Cummings, Ewan Ashman for Turner (both 51); Tom Jordan for Jones (55); George Horne for White, Rory Sutherland for Schoeman (both 63); Freddy Douglas for Steyn (66).

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos; Theo Attissogbe, Nicolas Depoortere, Yoram Moefana, Louis ​Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt); Jean-Baptiste Gros, Julien Marchand, Dorian Aldegheri; Charles Ollivon, Mickael ​Guillard; Francois Cros, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch.

Replacements: Lenni Nouchi for Jelonch (42 mins); Pierre-Louis Barassi for Depoortere, Emmanuel Meafou for Guillard, Thibaud Flament for Ollivon, Peato Mauvaka for Marchand (all 44); Demba Bamba for Aldegheri, Rodrigue Neti for Gros (both 51); Baptiste Serin for Dupont (68).

Yellow card: Jalibert (32 mins); Nouchi (58).

Referee: A Gardner (Aus).