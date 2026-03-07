Six Nations

Scotland beat France in Murrayfield try-fest to keep Ireland’s Six Nations hopes alive

Gregor Townsend’s side run in seven tries and score 50 points but France hold on to lead at top of table with try bonus point

Scotland's Darcy Graham (left) celebrates scoring a try with team-mates during the Six Nations match against France at Murrayfield. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Sat Mar 07 2026 - 16:102 MIN READ
Six Nations: Scotland 50 France 40

Wings Darcy ‌Graham and Kyle Steyn scored two tries each ‌as Scotland beat France 50-40 in Edinburgh on Saturday ​to secure a pulsating bonus-point win that ensures the Six Nations will be decided ​in the final round next weekend.

Despite the defeat, ⁠a try-scoring bonus-point means France head ‌the ‌table ​on points-difference from Scotland with both teams on 16 points ⁠from their ​five games. Ireland are ​still in the mix with 14 ‌points but will face a revitalised Scotland side who ran in seven tries at Murrayfield.

Prop Pierre Schoeman and ​scrumhalf Ben White also crossed for tries ⁠as the Scots ⁠ran ​France ragged with a high-tempo game in the Edinburgh sunshine and they recorded their highest points tally over France.

The visitors scored tries through wings Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Theo ‌Attissogbe, scrumhalf ⁠Antoine Dupont, fullback Thomas Ramos (two) and flanker Oscar Jegou, but coach Fabien ‌Galthie will be concerned by their discipline with ​two yellow cards and how ​they wilted under pressure.

– Full report to follow

SCORING SEQUENCE – 4 mins: Graham try, Russell con, 7-0; 17: Bielle-Biarrey try, Ramon con, 7-7; 21: Attissogbe try, Ramos con, 7-14; 26: Steyn try, 12-14; 31: Schoeman try, Russell con, 19-14; Half-time: 19-14; 43: White try, Russell con, 26-14; 50: Steyn try, Russell con, 33-14; 58: Graham try, Russell con, 40-14; 62: Jordan try, Russell con, 47-14; 65: Dupont try, Ramos con, 47-21; 73: Ramos try, 47-26; 77: Russell pen, 50-26; 78: Barassi try, Ramos con, 50-33; 80: Ramos try, con, 50-40.

SCOTLAND: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Steyn; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, D’Arcy Rae; Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Grant Gilchrist for Brown (33 mins); Zander Fagerson for Rae (39); Josh Bayliss for Cummings, Ewan Ashman for Turner (both 51); Tom Jordan for Jones (55); George Horne for White, Rory Sutherland for Schoeman (both 63); Freddy Douglas for Steyn (66).

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos; Theo Attissogbe, Nicolas Depoortere, Yoram Moefana, Louis ​Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt); Jean-Baptiste Gros, Julien Marchand, Dorian Aldegheri; Charles Ollivon, Mickael ​Guillard; Francois Cros, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch.

Replacements: Lenni Nouchi for Jelonch (42 mins); Pierre-Louis Barassi for Depoortere, Emmanuel Meafou for Guillard, Thibaud Flament for Ollivon, Peato Mauvaka for Marchand (all 44); Demba Bamba for Aldegheri, Rodrigue Neti for Gros (both 51); Baptiste Serin for Dupont (68).

Yellow card: Jalibert (32 mins); Nouchi (58).

Referee: A Gardner (Aus).

