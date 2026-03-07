Limerick win the prequel as Cork continue to audition for the blockbusters to come

Diarmaid Byrnes of Limerick is fouled by Eoin Downey of Cork during the game at the Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

NHL Division 1A: Limerick 3-19 Cork 0-20

In Hollywood, there is a long history of movie sequels that flop; in the GAA, it is the prequels that are bound to be turkeys. These teams will meet again in the Munster championship in seven weeks’ time, and before that are more than likely to meet in the league final, all of which reduced this match to something frothy and non-alcoholic: no buzz and no hangover.

Limerick’s record against Cork in consequential matches over the last two years has been their Achilles heel, and there was nothing they could do about that on a crisp, still evening in early spring. But just like in Semple Stadium a couple of weeks ago, they clearly wanted to say something out loud, even if they were partly talking to themselves.

At this time of the year, team selections are often a game of rock-paper-scissors. Limerick picked a team that would be plausible in any month of the season; Cork went with a line-up that would only be credible before the clocks go forward.

Eventually, that told. Cork drew level for the last time eight minutes into the second half but were outscored 2-7 to 0-2 in the next 20 minutes, and a game that had been surprisingly competitive and even narky, dropped suddenly in temperature.

Ben O’Connor has said a few times that his aim is to win every game, and as the second half wore on he brought on four of his pillar players in an attempt to stem the tide. Cork’s overriding agenda, though, was to audition squad players and others who once upon a time were starters. Limerick were happy to facilitate that vetting process.

One of the bright spots for Cork was Barry Walsh, who is still an under-20 player. He built on his promising debut against Kilkenny with another exhibition of his talent, taking Kyle Hayes for a couple of points in the first half and making the Limerick wing back run towards his own goal more than he would like.

After a few seasons of being in and out of the team, Tommy O’Connell added more substance to his case to be a starter with another feisty performance in Cork’s centre field.

Cork’s problem, though, was indiscipline. By the end they had picked up six yellow cards to Limerick’s three and had conceded nearly twice as many frees as Limerick. Aidan O’Connor converted seven of them into points as well as drilling a penalty to the net; he landed four points from frees too.

Shane O'Brien of Limerick celebrates his goal at the Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

He was terrific once again at centre forward, and it clear now that there has been a changing of the guard for Limerick in that area of the field. Tom Morrissey came on for Gearóid Hegarty and it was the fourth game in a row that one of them had replaced the other. In their careers they have started a staggering 51 championship matches together but it looks like that run is coming to an end.

In front of a huge home crowd of 18,744 Limerick were strangely flat in the first half. Shane O’Brien scored a terrific goal after 80 seconds, in Limerick’s first attack, but they didn’t score again for 10 minutes and didn’t take the lead for the first time until five minutes before the break.

Cork were really bright around the middle third and Brian Hayes was dangerous whenever the ball went inside. They responded to Limerick’s goal with a couple of quick points and kept their noses in front for most of the first half. But having created 10 goalscoring chances in Nowlan Park last week, they probably only mustered two here, both of which were expertly dealt with by Nickie Quaid.

Limerick led by 1-9 to 0-11 at the break and played with more fluency in the second half. Their interplay was slicker and they created more running channels through the Cork defence.

Eventually the dam burst. Cathal O’Neill scored Limerick’s second goal after Tim O’Mahony was carelessly turned over and a few minutes later O’Connor rammed home a penalty after Aaron Gillane was fouled close to goal.

That put Limerick 3-16 to 0-15 in front with eight minutes left and there was nothing more to be done.

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, W O’Donoghue, K Hayes; A English (0-2), C Lynch (0-1); G Hegarty, A O’Connor (1-11, 1-0 pen, 7f), C O’Neill (1-2); A Gillane (0-1), S O’Brien (1-0), D Reidy.

Subs: T Morrissey (0-1) for Hegarty 50 mins; H Flanagan (0-1) for Reidy (58); D Langan for Finn (60); D Ó Dálaigh for O’Brien (65); O O’Farrell for Gillane (66).

CORK: P Collins; E Roche, D O’Leary, G Millerick; M Mullins, E Downey (0-1), D Cahalane; T O’Connell (0-3), C Joyce; B Walsh (0-2), T O’Mahony (0-7, 6f, 1 65), S Kingston (0-1); A Walsh (0-1), B Hayes (0-3), S Barrett (0-2).

Subs: S Harnedy for Kingston (40 mins); N O’Leary for Roche (47); D Fitzgibbon for Mullins (54); S O’Donoghue for D O’Leary (60); D Dalton for Walsh (65).

Referee: Seán Stack (Dublin).