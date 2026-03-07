Italy rule in Rome as they secure historic first victory over England

Six Nations: Italy 23 England 18

Even by the Six Nations’ usual standards this has been a remarkable tournament. And to the list of stunning outcomes can now be added the biggest result in the history of Italian rugby. For the first time in 33 attempts they have beaten England at rugby union and no one could possibly claim the boys in blue did not deserve their long-awaited special day.

Entering the final half-hour it had seemed as though England might just leave Rome with their dignity intact. Instead, not for the first time in this championship, they were the architects of their own downfall with the momentum of the game swinging decisively after two visiting forwards, including captain Maro Itoje, were sent to the sinbin simultaneously.

Italy, 18-10 down at one stage, sensed their chance and struck the decisive blow in the 71st minute when the replacement Leonardo Marin dived over to finish a stunning counterattack try set up by forceful running from Monty Ioane and Tommaso Menoncello, who had earlier scored a fabulous solo try of his own.

Not surprisingly the roar at the final whistle could have been heard in the Alps. Precise translations of the home chants were not immediately available but it was not hard to imagine something along the lines of “Jonny Wilkinson, Martin Johnson, David Beckham, Jamie Oliver; your boys took one hell of a beating ...”

It all felt light years away from the days when Italy were losing 36 Six Nations games in a row, a seven-year streak that only ended in 2022. Their head coach, Gonzalo Quesada, has done a spectacularly good job since he took over two years ago and here was the definitive proof.

What to say about England? They will assuredly be hurting as they head to Paris, via a short training camp in Verona, for next week’s final round. At least they scored a couple of well-taken first-half tries through Tommy Freeman and Tom Roebuck but this was another example of just how far their confidence has plummeted.

Italy's Tommaso Menoncello on his way to scoring his side's first try of the match. Photograph: Inpho

In truth, though, the credit should all go to Italy. Maybe the home anthem has been sung louder and with more intent but, frankly, it was hard to recall anything quite as impassioned. The result from Murrayfield had also clearly encouraged the home support that this might just be their day, particularly when it emerged that Tom Curry had been injured in the warm-up and that Sam Underhill had been drafted into the starting line-up.

From England’s perspective it did not change the most urgent collective priority: to start far better than had been the case against the Scots and the Irish. Initially the signs were good but, once again, they could not profit from a couple of promising early forays into the Italian 22.

It allowed the hosts to regroup and start to pose some questions at the other end. Fin Smith had an attempted clearance kick charged down and a scrum free-kick gave the Azzurri further encouragement. The scrum battle was competitive throughout and England were receiving very little for free.

Italy were also growing in confidence with ball in hand, Ioane making a couple of surging runs down the left. Their territorial gains were eventually rewarded with the first points of the game after 20 minutes when an offside penalty allowed Paolo Garbisi to put his side in front and brought the home crowd further into the game.

It was just as well from England’s perspective, therefore, that they responded swiftly. A scrum penalty put Italy on the defensive and Smith and Alex Coles then deftly worked their Northampton team-mate Freeman over on the left edge. There is real talent in English rugby when it is given the necessary encouragement to flower.

The same, however, is equally true in Italy. The 23-year-old Menoncello would walk into most teams in this championship and his ability to break the line was perfectly illustrated six minutes before the interval. All it took was a nicely timed little pass from his scrumhalf Alessandro Garbisi and he was through, leaving the outpaced Elliot Daly trailing in his wake from 45 metres out and swallow-diving over.

England's Tom Roebuck is tackled by Italy’s Paolo Garbisi. Photograph: Inpho

It was no more than Italy deserved but England, to their credit, again had an immediate answer. After a midfield turnover and with the hosts stretched defensively Smith’s perfectly weighted cross-kick found the lurking Roebuck and the Sale winger cut purposefully inside the cover. Smith’s conversion gave England a 12-10 interval lead and set up a nervous second 40 minutes.

England’s decision to ask Smith to go for goal rather than kick to the corner early in the second half underlined that tight reality; they needed every available point. As it turned out, though, their composure was about to desert them again. First Underhill was sinbinned for a shoulder to the head of Danilo Fischetti and then Itoje also departed for cynically knocking the ball out of the hands of Italy’s replacement scrumhalf Alessandro Fusco.

Could Italy capitalise? The answer, gloriously, was yes, leaving England’s supposed heavyweights flat on their backs. Since they last lifted the title in 2020, England have won just four of their 14 fixtures on the road, losing all eight combined in Edinburgh, Dublin and France. Over that same period, France and Ireland have won 11 away games apiece and Scotland have won six. Even if they go and win in Paris next Saturday this will have been a chastening campaign. – Guardian

SCORING SEQUENCE – 20 mins: P Garbisi pen, 3-0; 26: Freeman try 3-5; 33: Menoncello try, P Garbisi con, 10-5; 40+1: Roebuck try, F Smith con, 10-12; Half-time: 10-12; 44: F Smith pen, 10-15; 53: F Smith pen, 10-18; 56: P Garbisi pen, 13-18; 60: P Garbisi pen, 16-18; 71: Marin try, P Garbisi con, 23-18.

ITALY: Lorenzo Pani; Louis Lynagh, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Alessandro ​Garbisi; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, ⁠Simone Ferrari; Niccolo Cannone, Andrea ‌Zambonin; ‌Michele ​Lamaro, Manuel Zuliani, Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: Federico Ruzza for Zambonin (49 mins); Muhamed ​Hasa for Ferrari, Leonardo Marin for Brex, Alessandro Fusco for A Garbisi (all 50); Mirco Spagnolo for Fischetti (57); Tommaso Di ⁠Bartolomeo for Nicotera (63); Tommaso Allan for Pani, Riccardo ‌Favretto for Zuliani (both 72).

Yellow card: Nicotera (52 mins).

ENGLAND: Elliot Daly; Tom Roebuck, ⁠Tommy ​Freeman, Seb Atkinson, Cadan Murley; Fin Smith, Ben Spencer; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes; Maro Itoje, Alex ‌Coles; Guy ⁠Pepper, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl.

Replacements: Bevan ‌Rodd for Genge, Jack van Poortvliet for Spencer (both 57 mins); Ollie Chessum for Underhill (66); Trevor Davison for Heyes (67); Henry ​Pollock for Earl, Marcus Smith for Daly (both 72); Luke Cowan-Dickie for George (75); Chandler Cunningham-South for Pepper (75).

Yellow cards: Underhill (56 mins); Itoje (64).

Referee: Luc Ramos (Fra).