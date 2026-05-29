Glasgow’s pack overpowers Connacht to knock them out of URC

URC quarter-final: Glasgow Warriors 33 Connacht 21

Connacht’s landmark season came to an unsurprising end in Glasgow’s Scotstoun fortress, where the power of virtually an all-Scottish pack gave the home side a decisive edge for much of an absorbing URC quarter-final.

They now await the winners of the Bulls-Munster quarter-final in a semi-final that will be moved to Murrayfield as Scotstoun is now handed over for use in the Commonwealth Games.

Glasgow also had much the better of the breakdown, which contributed to a lopsided 10-4 penalty count at one stage midway through the second half. Connacht also suffered all manner of injuries but stayed in the fight, making it a one-score game until the last six minutes.

On a perfect end-of-season evening for rugby, Connacht shot out of the blocks with the breeze behind them; Josh Ioane taking the ball to the line as he does with a variety of options. Although Dylan Tierney-Martin was held up over the line, Ioane again took the ball to the line and linked with the hooker. So too did Bundee Aki, who had a big game, with Sam Gilbert, and the ferocious early pressure culminated in Cian Prendergast plunging over in the fourth minute.

But three successive penalties against Connacht and procession of pick-and-jams culminated in Patrick Schickerling scoring from close-range. By then, Jones had been quick to issue a warning, and when Illo conceded a penalty for offside it led to a yellow card – just Connacht’s fourth penalty in 14 minutes.

With the potent Glasgow maul gaining traction, hooker Johnny Matthews was awarded a try which was over-ruled at the behest of the TMO Aled Griffiths due to clear obstruction by Matt Fagerson. Connacht continued to fire shots, and they survived Illo’s absence without any scoreboard damage, though Gilbert knocked on after a clever 50-22 by Ioane.

The latter did break away after a sharp pickup, but was chased down by Kyle Steyn before Glasgow lifted the ensuing siege through Rory Darge’s big hit near their own line. Knock-ons out wide by Shamus Hurley-Langton and Tierney-Martin undid more promising attacks.

George Horne then read a Ben Murphy loop play around Aki to tackle and was awarded a jackal penalty despite no clear release, leaving the penalty count 8-3 to the home side at half-time.

Connacht's Finlay Bealham scores his side's third try of the match. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

More importantly, the score was 7-all, but the wind was now with Glasgow. A poor kick by Gilbert, who was not his normally assured self, was returned with a 50-22 by Kyle Steyn. With their maul gaining traction, and yet another penalty advantage, carries by Matthews and Matt Fagerson enabled Sione Tuipulotu to give Steyn a clear run to the line. Horne converted for 14-7.

Fagerson had a long-range try ruled out on review for a clear forward offload by Jack Dempsey to Horne at the outset of the move, but Shayne Bolton was also injured in making a recovery tackle.

But a clearly illegal turnover, when Darge played the ball despite Josh McKay not rolling away and preventing a recycle, earned Glasgow an attacking scrum and with the home maul milking yet another penalty advantage, Steyn came off his wing for Dan Lancaster to give McKay a clear run to the line.

A run of four penalties for Connacht led to a power play from which Prendergast and his team-mates were convinced Dave Heffernan had scored from close-range.

On review, the score was duly given, and although Gilbert made it 21-14, and Alex Samuel had been binned for repeated Glasgow offences, a bad looking injury for Hugh Gavin led to him being stretchered off. Ioane also failed an HIA, meaning Sean Naughton went to outhalf and Ben Murphy to the wing.

A sustained Glasgow attack wore out the Connacht defence and Jare Oguntibeju picked up from the base to stride over, although it was not clear he was the last man at the ruck.

Still Connacht weren’t done, a sidestepping snipe by Matt Devine leading to Finlay Bealham’s close-range finish, which made it a one-score game again. But Sean O’Brien couldn’t deal with the restart and from the ensuing lineout maul, Dan Lancaster – the Connacht coach’s son – put Steyn over with a bridge pass.

Summing up a taxing night in Glasgow, Connacht had to finish with 14 men when sacrificing Hurley-Langton to bring Sam Illo back on. But there was no shame in this defeat, nor in their campaign, and despite losing Matt Devine to Ulster, they’ll go into next season believing they can be stronger again.

Scoring sequence: 4 mins Prendergast try, Gilbert con 0-7; 10 mins Schickerling try, Horne con 7-7; H/T 7-7; 45 mins Steyn try, Horne con 14-7; 57 McKay try, Horne con 21-7; 65 mins Heffernan try, Gilbert con 21-14; 70 mins Jare Oguntibeju try, Horne con 28-14; 73 mins Bealham try, Gilbert con 28-21; 74 mins Steyn try 33-21.

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay; Kyle Steyn (capt), Stafford McDowall, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Rowe; Dan Lancaster, George Horne; Patrick Schickerling, Johnny Matthews, Zander Fagerson; Scott Cummings, Alex Samuel; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey. Replacements: Gregor Hiddleston for Matthews (50 mins), Rory Sutherland for Schickerling, Sam Talakai for Z Fagerson, Jare Oguntibeju for Cummings, Sione Vailanu for Darge (all 61 mins), Jack Oliver for Horne (73 mins), Euan Ferrie for Dempsey (75 mins), Ollie Smith for McKay (76 mins),

Yellow card: Samuel (64-74 mins),

Connacht Rugby: Sam Gilbert; Shane Jennings, John Devine, Bundee Aki, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Billy Bohan, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Sam Illo; Darragh Murray, Josh Murphy; Cian Prendergast (capt), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle. Replacements: Peter Dooley for Bohan, Finlay Bealham for Illo, Sean Naughton for Bolton (all 50 mins), Dave Heffernan for Tierney-Martin, Sean O’Brien for Boyle, Matthew Devine for Murphy (all 55 mins), Hugh Gavin for Ioane (63 mins), Joe Joyce for J Murphy (65 mins), B Murphy for Gavin (65 mins), Illo for Hurley-Langton (76 mins).

Yellow card: Illo (14-24 mins).

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU).