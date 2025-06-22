Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Athletics
Sixteen nations will compete in Division One of the 2025 European Athletics Team Championships in Madrid this week. There are three divisions, and by winning the third tier in 2023, Ireland will take part in the second division of the competition - hosted this week in Maribor, Slovenia. The top three teams will be promoted to Division One, with the bottom three relegated to Division Three. – Friday-Sunday, European Athletics TV
Horse racing
The three-day Irish Derby Festival takes place at the weekend at the Curragh. The Group One Pretty Polly Stakes will be held on Saturday afternoon, but the highlight, of course, is the Irish Derby itself, which will be run on the Sunday. - Friday-Sunday, TG4 & RTÉ
Rugby
In one of the final games of the 2024/25 club rugby season in Europe, the French Top 14 final takes place at Stade de France in Paris. Last season, Toulouse humiliated Bordeaux Bègles in the decider, scoring nine tries in a 59-3 demolition. But that was a different Bordeaux Bègles. The recent Champions Cup winners will surely be a different prospect this time. - Saturday, Premier Sports
MONDAY (June 23rd)
- NBA - TNT Sports 1 (Game 7) - 1am Pacers @ Thunder
- SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 2am Man City v Al Ain
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 1st Test, D4 Men: England v India
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers
- GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
- SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 8pm Seattle v PSG, 8pm Atletico Madrid v Botafogo
TUESDAY (June 24th)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 1st Test, D5 Men: England v India
- SOCCER DAZN - Club World Cup - 8pm Benfica v Bayern Munich
WEDNESDAY (June 25th)
- SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 2am ES Tunis v Chelsea
- SOCCER - Channel 4 from 4.40pm - TBA Euro U-21 Semi-finals
THURSDAY (June 26th)
- SOCCER – DAZN - Club World Cup - 2am Inter Milan v River Plate
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm Italian Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 2pm-5pm - LET German Masters
- GOLF - Sky Sports+, 4pm-7pm - LPGA Dow Championship
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic
- SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 8pm Juventus v Man City
FRIDAY (June 27th)
- SOCCER - RTÉ Player - Women’s international - 2am USA v Rep of Ireland
- SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 2am RB Salzburg v Real Madrid
- ATHLETICS - European Athletics TV (Friday-Sunday) - Madrid European Team Championships
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Austrian Grand Prix
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm Italian Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 2pm-5pm - LET German Masters
- GOLF - Sky Sports+, 4pm-7pm - LPGA Dow Championship
- RACING - TG4, 5.10pm-8.50pm The Curragh
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Cork City v St Pat’s Ath
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Hull KR v Wakefield, 8pm Leeds v Leigh
SATURDAY (June 28th)
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 11am Western Force v Lions
- F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am - Practice & Qualifying Austrian Grand Prix
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Italian Open
- RACING - RTÉ 2, 1.30pm-4.30pm The Curragh
- RACING - UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Newcastle, York and The Curragh
- GOLF - Sky Sports+, 2pm-5pm - LET German Masters
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket & Showcase from 2pm - 1st T20 Women: England v India
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Mix, 2pm-4pm - ATP Mallorca Final
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic
- GAA - TG4 - All-Ireland MHC Final - 5.15pm Clare v Waterford
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 5.30pm Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield, 5.30pm Warrington v Hull FC, 8pm Castleford v Wigan
- GOLF - Sky Sports+, 8pm-11pm - LPGA Dow Championship
- SOCCER - Channel 4 - 8pm Euro Under-21 Final
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Top 14 Final - 8.05pm Toulouse v Bordeaux Bègles
- GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.45pm-10.45pm Saturday Game
SUNDAY (June 29th)
- UFC - TNT Sports 1 from 3am - Paradise Ilia Topuria v Charles Oliveira
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4.30pm Italian Open
- MOTOGP - TNT Sports 2 from 12.15pm GP of Netherlands
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm Austrian Grand Prix
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-4pm - LET German Masters
- GAA - RTÉ 2 from 1.15pm All-Ireland SFC Quarter-finals (TBA)
- RACING - RTÉ 1, 2.10pm-4.30pm The Curragh
- RUGBY - RugbyPass TV - U20 World Cup - 2.30pm Australia v South Africa, 2.30pm England v Scotland, 5pm France v Spain, 5pm Ireland v Georgia, 7.30pm Argentina v Wales, 7.30pm New Zealand v Italy
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 3pm St Helens v Salford RR
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic
- SOCCER - UTV - Women’s international - 5pm England v Jamaica
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Women’s international - 8pm USA v Rep of Ireland
- GOLF - Sky Sports+, 8pm-11pm - LPGA Dow Championship
- GAA - RTÉ 2, 10.15pm-11.20pm The Sunday Game