Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Athletics

Sixteen nations will compete in Division One of the 2025 European Athletics Team Championships in Madrid this week. There are three divisions, and by winning the third tier in 2023, Ireland will take part in the second division of the competition - hosted this week in Maribor, Slovenia. The top three teams will be promoted to Division One, with the bottom three relegated to Division Three. – Friday-Sunday, European Athletics TV

Horse racing

The three-day Irish Derby Festival takes place at the weekend at the Curragh. The Group One Pretty Polly Stakes will be held on Saturday afternoon, but the highlight, of course, is the Irish Derby itself, which will be run on the Sunday. - Friday-Sunday, TG4 & RTÉ

Rugby

In one of the final games of the 2024/25 club rugby season in Europe, the French Top 14 final takes place at Stade de France in Paris. Last season, Toulouse humiliated Bordeaux Bègles in the decider, scoring nine tries in a 59-3 demolition. But that was a different Bordeaux Bègles. The recent Champions Cup winners will surely be a different prospect this time. - Saturday, Premier Sports

MONDAY (June 23rd)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 (Game 7) - 1am Pacers @ Thunder

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 2am Man City v Al Ain

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 1st Test, D4 Men: England v India

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 8pm Seattle v PSG, 8pm Atletico Madrid v Botafogo

TUESDAY (June 24th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 1st Test, D5 Men: England v India

SOCCER DAZN - Club World Cup - 8pm Benfica v Bayern Munich

WEDNESDAY (June 25th)

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 2am ES Tunis v Chelsea

SOCCER - Channel 4 from 4.40pm - TBA Euro U-21 Semi-finals

THURSDAY (June 26th)

SOCCER – DAZN - Club World Cup - 2am Inter Milan v River Plate

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm Italian Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 2pm-5pm - LET German Masters

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 4pm-7pm - LPGA Dow Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 8pm Juventus v Man City

FRIDAY (June 27th)

SOCCER - RTÉ Player - Women’s international - 2am USA v Rep of Ireland

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup - 2am RB Salzburg v Real Madrid

ATHLETICS - European Athletics TV (Friday-Sunday) - Madrid European Team Championships

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Austrian Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm Italian Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 2pm-5pm - LET German Masters

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 4pm-7pm - LPGA Dow Championship

RACING - TG4, 5.10pm-8.50pm The Curragh

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Cork City v St Pat’s Ath

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Hull KR v Wakefield, 8pm Leeds v Leigh

SATURDAY (June 28th)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 11am Western Force v Lions

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am - Practice & Qualifying Austrian Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Italian Open

RACING - RTÉ 2, 1.30pm-4.30pm The Curragh

RACING - UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Newcastle, York and The Curragh

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 2pm-5pm - LET German Masters

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket & Showcase from 2pm - 1st T20 Women: England v India

TENNIS - Sky Sports Mix, 2pm-4pm - ATP Mallorca Final

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic

GAA - TG4 - All-Ireland MHC Final - 5.15pm Clare v Waterford

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 5.30pm Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield , 5.30pm Warrington v Hull FC , 8pm Castleford v Wigan

, 5.30pm , 8pm GOLF - Sky Sports+, 8pm-11pm - LPGA Dow Championship

SOCCER - Channel 4 - 8pm Euro Under-21 Final

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Top 14 Final - 8.05pm Toulouse v Bordeaux Bègles

GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.45pm-10.45pm Saturday Game

SUNDAY (June 29th)