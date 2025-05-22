Ireland backrow Aoife Wafer to join Harlequins

Aoife Wafer in acion during Ireland's Six Nations match against England in April. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ireland backrow Aoife Wafer will join Premiership side Harlequins later this season.

The 22-year-old was named 2025 Six Nations player of the championship last week, having previously been shortlisted for the award in 2024.

The Wexford woman, who was also included in this season’s Six Nations team of the championship and the 2024 world Rugby team of the year, will leave Leinster for the west London club following the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup later this season.

Harlequins’ last Premiership title came in 2021. This season they reached the semi-finals but were defeated by Saracens.

READ MORE

Speaking of her move, Wafer said: “I’m really looking forward to being here and I can’t wait to get going.

“This league has all the star players in the world in it. I want to be the best player in the world, and I can’t wait to test myself out against those stars every week.”

✍️ History in the making. The next chapter is ready to be written. 📚



📦 Delivered by @DHLRugbyUK#COYQ pic.twitter.com/YNImRgFwic — Harlequins Women 🃏 (@HarlequinsWomen) May 22, 2025

Harlequins head coach Ross Chisholm said he’s delighted with Wafer‘s addition to his squad.

“We saw Aoife break through on the international scene and saw that the way she plays the game really suits the brand of rugby we want to play here too. We’ve watched her on her journey over the last few years and seen the progression she has had. She’s announced herself as a real world-class operator,” said Chisolm.

“We want people here who are going to fit into our environment and also feel like they belong in it and with Aoife, we feel like it’s a perfect fit.”