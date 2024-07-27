‘A special time’: Armagh savours season in the sun as even the moon lends support

In Co Armagh, even the night sky is backing the county team to win the All-Ireland senior football final.

“The other night, over Annaghmore and Maghery, there was an orange moon, so we’ll take that as an omen,” says Jimmy Smyth.

“All the streets in Lurgan are festooned with bunting, flags and banners supporting the clubs who have players playing, and the whole way down the M1 you have all these good wishes hanging off bridges. That’s the way it is through the whole county.”

Armagh GAA has been Smyth’s life. As a player, he captained the team that made it to the All-Ireland senior football final in 1977; he was also a successful coach, and as a commentator was for years the voice of Ulster GAA. He was in the commentary box for the BBC when his county lifted the Sam Maguire in 2002, the only time it has done so.

On the pitch that day for the Orchard County was Oisín McConville of Crossmaglen Rangers.

“I’ve never had the opportunity to experience it from this side, as a supporter, and I’m seeing through the prism of my kids as well, and they’re absolutely loving every minute of it,” says McConville.

“I don’t think there’s anything we can possibly experience in our lives that could rival what we’re experiencing right now.

“It’s a special time for people from Armagh. It’s just colour, it’s colour everywhere, it’s excitement, it’s the usual ticket stuff, it’s everything, it’s just everything you dream that an All-Ireland final build-up could be, and probably a wee bit more.”

GAA remains his life, just as it is Smyth’s. McConville coaches the Wicklow senior team and keeps a close eye on three stars of the future – sons Ryan (12), Conall (9) and Freya (5).

“Freya’s a bit young but she has got really into it in the last four weeks, but the two boys are obsessed, they love it ... and you can see that all of a sudden football means a little bit more.”

To be in the All-Ireland final, he says, “inspires a whole new generation. It just gives that bit of extra confidence, that one day it could be them”.

“This whole thing is about the children, because for a lot of them this is a new phenomenon. This is the best opportunity we could have had to bring young people on board,” says Smyth.

His prediction? “Armagh to win by – oh, one would do me. There’s nothing better than a one-point win.”

“I just think Armagh have a brilliant bench and I think the bench is going to be the difference between us winning and losing,” says McConville. “Armagh by one.”