Camogie Association proposes January 2028 as target for integration of Gaelic games bodies

Cork's Méabh Cahalane lifts the O'Duffy Cup last month. The Camogie Association has proposed January 2028 as a new target date for integration. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

The Camogie Association has proposed January 2028 as a new target date for all three Gaelic games organisations to be under the one umbrella.

In a letter circulated to county boards over the weekend, the Camogie Association also called for a new implementation committee to be set up to help the Steering Group on Integration (SGI) complete the task of merging the three bodies.

The new subcommittee would have an externally appointed manager at the helm. A new chair of the SGI, to replace Mary McAleese, is to be announced when the remaining members meet on October 5th.

The correspondence sent to county boards over the weekend, signed by Camogie chairperson Brian Molloy, has tabled a new timeline for integration.

The Camogie Association circular stated: “We believe that the outstanding issues, which the GAA have indicated revolve around structures and finances, can be resolved over the next 12 months and as such we would advocate for January 2028 as the new delivery date for the GAA to become the single NGB [national governing body] for all Gaelic Games.

“It should not be forgotten that a significant amount of the heavy lifting has already been done over the period from 2022 through to now.

“We believe that there is a need now for a new impetus and we would suggest that in order to achieve the proposed revised date of January 2028 we need a change in delivery model.

“Whilst the public focus is on the appointment of a new Chair of the SGI, the reality is that this body (made up of the three Uachtaráns and three Ard Stiúrthóirs) does not have the bandwidth to deal with the levels of detail necessary now to close out the structures, the rule changes, the process changes and the glidepaths/phased deliveries of certain items which are all necessary to achieve our goal.

“As such we would recommend that the SGI immediately appoints a subcommittee charged with driving through the operationalisation of the integration process – under the guidance and with the support of the three Ard Stiúrthóirs.

“This committee should be adequately resourced and should be led by an externally hired, experienced, results focused programme manager. The Camogie Association will as always commit to providing its share of the funding necessary to make this happen.”

A new chair of the Steering Group on Integration to replace Mary McAleese is to be announced on October 5th. Photograph: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

The Government had sent correspondence to all three organisations – the GAA, Camogie Association and LGFA – asking that a new timeline be devised and this is the first date put forward by any of the governing bodies.

Molloy added that those on the SGI – including himself – should have acted quicker when issues started to arise with the original target date of April 2027.

“Our focus now is to get integration back on track. The Camogie Association accepts that as an equal partner on the Steering Group it has to shoulder its share of responsibility for the change in timescales.

“As Uachtarán I put my hand up and issue a mea culpa for not reading the signs that perhaps should have been clear sooner that the October Special Congresses and by extension the April 2027 deadline were not going to happen.

“It is always easy for people to point to items that should have been taken as clear indications that the process was in trouble. I’m happy to accept that criticism has some validity.

“Much is made of the media reported position of the GAA at the end of last year indicating that 2027 “was unrealistic”. Perhaps we should have paused at that point to ensure that what we were proposing was still considered achievable by all three associations.

“Ultimately the three associations pressed ahead and we all participated in the roadshow which included the timetable for delivery of Integration by 2027.

“We were informed that there was disquiet amongst County Chairs around the funding of adult intercounty teams. To tackle this issue we set up a high-level working group with senior representatives from the three associations and the GPA and when they reported we understood that there would be a mechanism to deal with that matter satisfactorily (the phased/glidepath model).”

The Camogie Association has also called off its Special Congress next month but says the ambition of integration remains the end-goal.

“The Camogie Association reaffirm our previously issued thanks to Dr McAleese for her work and commitment as Chair of the SGI. We share her disappointment and understand fully her decision to stand down as chair.

“One thing that has been reassuring is the public statements reaffirming the commitment from the GAA and LGFA to integration and the outpouring of support for integration from the general public and from our membership across the three associations.

“I can assure you that the Camogie Association remains absolutely committed to Integration as agreed by our Ard Chomhairle in 2024. One Club, One County, One Province, One Congress, One Association.”