Ukraine and Russia voice interest in ‘limited ceasefire’

US secretary of state Marco Rubio at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ukraine ‌and Russia have both voiced an interest in a limited ceasefire involving grain and energy-related targets, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Wednesday after ​meeting Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in New York.

Ukraine, which fears Russia plans to pound power and heating facilities with missiles and drones this winter, has been pressing for ceasefires covering energy infrastructure and Black Sea shipping.

“I think both sides have expressed an interest in some limited ceasefire that involve grain ​and energy. Obviously, you know, that won’t be easy either,” Rubio told reporters.

Russia has given no public indication it is ready to agree a maritime ⁠or energy truce with Ukraine and it was not immediately clear if Rubio was suggesting there had been ‌movement ‌on ​the Russian side after his talks with Lavrov.

Rubio noted that it was a particular challenge that energy strikes were at the core of both countries’ tactical priorities in their war, which ⁠is now in its fifth year.

World leaders ​have converged on New York this week for the annual UN ​General Assembly debate.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was due to address the general assembly on Wednesday evening, met US president Donald ‌Trump on Tuesday and said they had discussed ​a ceasefire on energy-related targets.

The Ukrainian president told leaders at the United Nations earlier that Kyiv was ready for ⁠a maritime truce in the Black Sea based on ⁠proposals such as by ​Egypt, India and Turkey and said it was now up to Russia to respond.

Zelenskiy spoke at Ukraine’s Crimean Platform summit in advance of a Security Council meeting on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“We are waiting for Russia’s response. Ukraine is ready ... to ensure safe shipping and food security in the Black Sea if Russia is ready to take real steps towards de-escalation too. We have to start somewhere,” he said.

Top wheat importers in Asia, the Middle East and Africa that count on the Black Sea region for wheat have been finding it hard ‌to secure supplies. Global wheat ⁠prices have soared.

In advance of the Lavrov-Rubio meeting, ‌the Kremlin said there were no grounds for wider Ukraine peace talks, while saying it remained open to such talks.

Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that he would be ready to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin at a trilateral meeting Trump.

The European Union, meanwhile, was facing a growing backlash on Wednesday for lifting ‌sanctions on two Russian billionaires, with some of its members saying the move undermined a pillar of support for Ukraine’s war effort and that it signalled the bloc would bow to blackmail.

Following pressure from France and despite ​pleas by Ukraine, the EU agreed on Tuesday to end asset freezes and travel bans on Russian-Uzbek metals tycoon Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman, co-founder of one of Russia’s biggest conglomerates.

France privately told partners that Azerbaijan was using Usmanov’s sanctions case to pressure Paris over two French citizens held there, according to diplomats.

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday pardoned a French national jailed for espionage, a move that Paris said was a “humanitarian gesture”.

France’s ​push to lift sanctions on Usmanov prompted Luxembourg to demand the same treatment for Fridman, who has launched a claim against it for freezing his assets.

Bill Browder, a British financier and opponent of Russian president ⁠Vladimir Putin, said “every sanctioned Russian oligarch” would now start working with “tinpot dictatorships around the world” to gain leverage to get sanctions lifted.

“France just opened one helluva ‌Pandora’s ‌box,” ​he posted on X.

Other governments felt they had little choice but to accept France’s demand, which Paris linked to national security, in return for the renewal of Russia-related sanctions on about 3,000 other people and organisations for the next three years, diplomats said. – Reuters