O’Rourke sisters Aoife and Lisa going for European gold in Sofia as Irish medal haul grows

Ireland's Aoife O'Rourke in action during her semi-final against Russia's Saldant Medenova at the European Boxing Elite Championships at the Asics Arena Sports Hall in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photograph: Vassil Donev/Inpho

Girl power was in evidence as Thursday afternoon’s session at the European Elite Boxing Championships produced another medal rush in Sofia.

Dominant performances by Aoife and Lisa O’Rourke set up gold medal fights for the sisters from Roscommon over the next 48 hours, their semi-final victories following Michaela Walsh’s comeback win to secure at least a bronze medal by beating home favourite Stanimira Petrova in their 57kg quarter-final showdown.

Aoife O’Rourke followed up her thrilling 75kg last-eight success on Tuesday by dispatching 2025 World champion Saldant Medenova in the semi-finals and remains on course to become a four-time consecutive European champion.

The 29-year-old went blow for blow in the centre of the ring with her rival, but O’Rourke was by far the cleaner puncher throughout. Four judges recorded a 30-27 victory, while the fifth, from North Korea, scored it 30-27 in favour of the Russian.

The Castlerea woman’s gold medal fight will be against Turkey’s Busra Isildar, a multiple World and European medallist, in Friday afternoon’s session.

“Very excited, I’m delighted honestly,” said O’Rourke. “If you told me this at the start of the year that I’d be heading into a European final, I wouldn’t have believed you. I’m just going to go and enjoy it.”

Ireland's Lisa O'Rourke in action during her semi-final against Ukraine's Iryna Lutsak at the European Boxing Elite Championships at the Asics Arena Sports Hall in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photograph: Vassil Donev/Inpho

As was the case on Tuesday, her sister Lisa was next in the ring and the 24-year-old took up the baton from the opening bell, launching herself on the attack.

She left no room for doubt as she bossed proceedings against Iryna Lutsak, and the writing was on the wall for the Ukrainian after she was forced to take a first-round standing count. O’Rourke will face 2023 World champion Anastasiia Demurchian of Russia in the 80kg final in Thursday evening’s session.

“Yeah, I’m delighted. Aoife was in before me and when I heard the red corner got the win there, I was delighted,” she said, smiling. “It did give me that extra burst. I didn’t want her to be in there lonely, so I made sure I gave it my best shot. Thankfully, I got over the line and I’ll be in the final too.”

Meanwhile, Walsh will box for a place in the featherweight final in Thursday evening’s session, when she faces World Boxing Cup Brazil silver medallist Kukhta Vlagyszlava of Hungary.

The 33-year-old found herself 4-1 behind after a cagey opening round but that sparked her into life. Bulgaria’s triple Olympian Petrova was, like many before her, left bamboozled and frustrated by the Belfast boxer’s counterattacking style.

Walsh swept the final two rounds for a unanimous triumph against an opponent who had already seen off World and Paris Olympics silver medallist Julia Szeremeta.

Ireland's Michaela Walsh celebrates her victory over Bulgaria's Stanimira Petrova in the 57kg quarter-finals at the European Boxing Elite Championships. Photograph: Vassil Donev/Inpho

“I said to myself going in, I’m not leaving Bulgaria without a medal and I’m just so, so happy to get a performance like that,” she reacted.

“I knew coming into this it was going to be a tough fight, but for this tournament I’ve really started to believe in myself and trust in myself. I can be my harshest critic sometimes, so coming into this I just wanted to believe in myself, and I know I can give performances like that all the time.

“I had to come back. Obviously the plan was to win the first round, I was down, but watching Jude [Gallagher] and Aoife when they were down, I had a brilliant second round and then I could see her blowing a bit. I knew she was tired.

“I’m loving it and a big part of it is being with the girls. Honestly, we’ll be friends for life, and having that positivity around me, we just want each other to do well and if one falls, we pick each other up. It’s one of the reasons why I still love the sport.”

As for the Irish men in action, Jude Gallagher’s championship came to an end in his 60kg bronze medal fight after two stellar wins earlier in the week. The Tyrone Tornado fell to a 3-2 split decision to Spain’s Ewart Andres Marin Hernandez, a former World Youth and Mediterranean Games silver medallist.

After three earlier victories, Jon McConnell bowed out with a bronze medal after an exciting 70kg semi-final clash with Nabi Isgandarov of Azerbaijan.

Isgandarov, a World Boxing Cup Brazil bronze medallist, took the tight contest 3-2 on the judges’ cards.