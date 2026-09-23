Traitors winner to use €22,925 prize to fund IVF treatment

The second season of The Traitors Ireland came to a close on Tuesday night with Anna Murphy and Diego Rodrigues Caixeta crowned winners of the €45,850 prize pot.

They will walk away from the game with €22,925 each, and Murphy, a 27-year-old postal worker from Dublin, will take home an additional €2,000 due to “stealing” from the pot during a challenge.

Speaking about her winnings on Tuesday night, Murphy said that a lot of the prize money would go toward IVF treatment.

“The aim with the prize money would be to put a good chunk of it towards when myself and my partner are ready for IVF in the future,” Murphy said.

“We are looking to get a house first, which in this economy don’t get me started, but once that is done and dusted we’ll be on to looking at starting a family together. It’s really exciting.

“We are hoping to go ring shopping soon.”

Murphy’s co-winner Rodrigues Caixeta, a 40-year-old Brazilian physician associate living in Cork, plans to use the prize to take his husband Denis, who also competed in season two of The Traitors Ireland, on honeymoon, “maybe to a Pacific island or something”.

[ The Traitors Ireland finale: Final betrayal barely registers as second season fizzles outOpens in new window ]

The pair of faithful players beat the final two traitors, Ballymun early years educator Carla Geary and Tipperary musician Pauric O’Meara in a to the wire season finale.

Geary also had plans to use the fund for IVF treatment had she won.

Speaking about her winnings, Anna Murphy said that a lot of the prize money would go toward IVF treatment.

“I have endometriosis and I am in a same-sex relationship,” Geary said.

“So I was going to go down the IVF route but look sure I’ll have to go back to saving won’t I?”

Speaking mid-shoot in April of this year, Traitors host Siobhán McSweeney noted many contestants planned to use their prize money on IVF treatments if successful.

“We have a little fireside talk at the start, where I decide whether they’d be a good traitor or a good faithful, and I’m always asking them, ‘What would you do with the money if you won?’”

[ Traitors Ireland host Siobhán McSweeney: ‘I’m not getting paid enough for it. That’s RTÉ’s fault’Opens in new window ]

“Last year there was a house, the house deposit, and of course we have that a lot this year as well. This time around we’ve quite a few IVF attempts. We’ve a lot of helping the parents pay off the house, things like that. All incredibly noble, and no doubt designed to make me go, ‘Oh my God’.”