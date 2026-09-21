Austin Gleeson never became a true great but his brilliance was irresistibly attractive

In Waterford’s win over Cork in the 2022 championship there is a 21-second sequence early in the game where Austin Gleeson becomes a double espresso with a Red Bull chaser. He makes a clean block on Conor Lehane, 25 metres from the Waterford goal, and when the ball breaks to Séamus Harnedy, Gleeson keeps going, flattening the Cork player with a shoulder.

The ball ping pongs for a few seconds in a force field of bodies, before Cork recover it and Niall O’Leary, Gleeson’s chaperone for the afternoon, shapes for a shot at goal. Gleeson charges at the Cork defender, executes another perfectly timed block with his hurley, and makes a body-hit on O’Leary in the same movement.

When the ball went dead Brendan Cummins was in raptures on RTÉ’s commentary. “The difference between winning and losing in the modern game is what Austin Gleeson did there for his team,” he said.

For most of his career, Gleeson retained the mercurial ability to make such a difference, though it was usually with wizardry rather than as a human threshing machine. And even when he wasn’t quite the same as before and Waterford tried him as an impact sub, the hope that he could change a game was never entirely extinguished.

In an interview on Off The Ball last Thursday evening Gleeson (31) formally announced that he was retiring from intercounty hurling, 10 days after it was reported in the Irish Examiner that he was among a cluster of older players who were not going to be part of the Waterford panel next year.

The ending of Gleeson’s career, though, had been in the works for a long time. Between one thing and another, he hasn’t been a regular on Waterford’s championship team since 2023. He took a year out in 2024, couldn’t regain his place in 2025, pulled out of the squad in December of that year and only returned late the following spring. All of those separations were inevitably heading towards divorce.

When a player like Gleeson retires, a statement of profit and loss is usually produced. How good was he, how good could he have been, how great was the discrepancy?

Gleeson lost control of the expectations at the beginning. He did so many spectacular things in the first half of his career that no other standards would be entertained. In the minds of the public, brilliance was his base level.

Austin Gleeson's debut was extraordinary. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Remember his championship debut? A month before his 19th birthday he scored 1-2 against Cork. One of the points was from a sideline cut but the goal was from the realm of fantasy. He gathered the ball on Cork’s 65, surfed a high tackle and another challenge, wrong-footed two Cork defenders and kept driving towards the Cork parallelogram. He hit the ball off the hurley, off his left, on the run, with five Cork defenders flailing in his wake.

It wasn’t just the skill to execute the shot, but the audacity to imagine a goal. Nobody else on the pitch or in the stadium would have seen that possibility. “Marty, that is one of the best goals you will ever see in Semple Stadium,” said Michael Duignan on RTÉ’s commentary.

Three years later, in an All-Ireland semi-final against Cork, he scored one of the best goals you will ever see in Croke Park. This time the run started on the 45m line and at least five Cork defenders were identified at the scene but were helpless to intervene. It was a glorious symphony of balance and power and athleticism and silkiness. The final touch to the net was played with deliberate softness, underhand, like something at the net in tennis.

Waterford's Austin Gleeson scores a goal against Cork in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The bolts of lightning from Gleeson’s career are the stuff of social media clips. His brilliance was irresistibly attractive. When he scored that goal against Cork in 2017, he was wearing number six, but I couldn’t tell you where he was playing. During his Waterford career he lined up everywhere from number five to number 14, but the number on his back didn’t amount to co-ordinates on the positional grid.

Licences for all-out individualism are rare in the modern game, but Gleeson was granted one. Any attempt to limit him would have been reckless and pointless. The modern game is beholden to structure and percentages, but Gleeson was unburdened by that. He was liable to take on speculative shots from crazy distances and not be disheartened by his strike rate or deterred. He was cavalier.

But players with great talent do not always become great players. Gleeson never quite squared that circle. There was always tension between the angels and devils in his game, and his discipline was liable to crack. When he was sent off against Cork in the 2022 championship it was the 10th dismissal of his adult career. He should have been sent off in the 2015 All-Ireland quarter-final and the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final too.

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He was once sent off for Mount Sion in a club championship match just a couple of minutes after the throw-in. The red card was overturned on appeal, but a week later he was sent off again, this time on a double yellow. That kind of impetuosity never left him.

Gleeson spoke last week about not looking after his body well enough during his career. In later years, fitness became an escalating issue. When he first started playing for Waterford underage teams, and for more than half of his schools career with De La Salle, he played in goal and there were reasons for that which only made sense at the time.

Waterford's Austin Gleeson dejected after the 2017 All-Ireland final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“I was too lazy really,” he said years ago, “and I wasn’t the skinniest of children. You could say I was fond of a burger.”

In recent years, he would put on weight in the off-season and struggle to shed it. The gym was never his natural habitat and conditioning became a recurring issue. The law of diminishing returns took a grip.

Along with Tony Kelly, Gleeson remains the only player to have won Hurler of the Year and Young Hurler of the Year in the same season. Their careers, though, followed different paths. Kelly’s career has been defined by the difference he has made in big games, and for how long. Longevity is intrinsic to greatness too. By those metrics, Gleeson’s career came up short.

But he illuminated the game. The best of him was an everlasting wonder.