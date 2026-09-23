Ireland search for a little calm before the storm against a Kosovo side looking to continue their rise

Nations League Group B3: Kosovo v Republic of Ireland, Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri, Pristina, Thursday, 7.45pm – Live RTÉ 2

In a brief break from the stream of Israel discourse, the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League B opener away to Kosovo comes with multiple red flags for Heimir Hallgrímsson.

The immediate worry for the Ireland manager is that the constant noise surrounding the Israel fixtures will impact his team’s performance as they attempt to navigate four matches in four countries across 10 tumultuous days.

This could all go horribly wrong. At least relegation to League C would require defeat in a relegation playoff to a lesser-ranked opponent.

And yet, Kosovo seem emboldened under German coach Franco Foda, who brought them closer than Ireland to qualifying for the World Cup in March.

As a nation drowned its sorrows in Prague, following defeat to the Czech Republic on penalties, Kosovo overcame Slovakia 4-3 in Bratislava before Turkey beat them 1-0 in Pristina.

Foda’s squad is not without problems since falling short of North America 2026. Amir Rrahmani, the Napoli defender and Kosovo captain since 2019, retired due to his poor relationship with the leadership of the Kosovan football federation.

Foda replaced Rrahmani this week with Vedat Muriqi, the veteran striker who scored four goals last weekend for Fenerbahçe in the Turkish league, while the team is shaped around Hoffenheim trio Albian Hajdari, Fisnik Asllani and Leon Avdullahu.

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“I do not think [the Israel situation] is an advantage to us,” said Foda. “For the Irish team, I think they are focused on this game. Not on the game afterwards.”

But it is the game afterwards that consumes every move the FAI has made since the team’s arrival in Pristina and before they move to Debrecen in Hungary and the Serbian town of Bačka Topola for an unprecedented behind-closed-doors “home” leg against Israel on October 4th.

[ Football bodies struggle to keep sport and politics apart as Israel games approachOpens in new window ]

Dara O’Shea, the captain in place of the injured Nathan Collins, spoke about being encased in a “bubble” as soon as the players entered the Castleknock hotel last Sunday, but a crowd of protesters in the car park burst that notion by Monday evening.

“It’s a tricky time for us,” said Hallgrímsson on Wednesday morning before training.

The FAI has restricted media access in the build-up to the games, to such an extent that most of the usual football questions got lost in the Ireland manager’s filibustering. Hallgrímsson spent most of his media interactions on Wednesday praising Kosovo, although the Icelander did provide some injury news during a second successive press conference that was dominated by one subject.

Bosun Lawal did not travel this week, remaining in Stoke to see a specialist, and Jimmy Dunne has an ankle issue. Collins (calf), Evan Ferguson (ankle) and Josh Cullen (knee), along with Séamus Coleman mulling over retirement, restricts the options available to the Ireland manager.

It could mean that Caoimhín Kelleher could have five centre halves in front of him if James Abankwah and Jake O’Brien start on the right with O’Shea, John Egan and Liam Scales offering a serious aerial threat off set pieces.

Troy Parrott during Republic of Ireland squad training at Fadil Vokrri Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Jayson Molumby and Conor Coventry appear to be ahead of the versatile Jason Knight in midfield, with Finn Azaz and Chiedozie Ogbene expected to play off Troy Parrott unless Jack Moylan’s impressive start to life in the Championship at Cardiff City earns him a third cap.

The niggling feeling is all Hallgrímsson’s progress with the group since Parrott discovered his groove last year could stall under the intensity of what lies ahead.

[ Taoiseach calls on Israel FA to withdraw ‘unacceptable remarks’ about Irish manager HallgrímssonOpens in new window ]

“We are very grateful for the support we have,” said Hallgrímsson. “[The genocide comment] has created and taken over the headlines, what I said in the last press conference ... [the Israel games are] taking the attention away from what is most important, the game against Kosovo.

“Maybe from a leadership point of view it was not clever for me to take the attention [away]. I need to be focused on the game, the players need to be focused on the game, but to answer the question, we’re thankful for all the support we get.”

Alternatively, the professionalism of this Ireland group will shine through and they will stretch their unbeaten run to eight matches before Israel in Debrecen rushes over the horizon.

IRELAND (possible): Kelleher (Brentford); Abankwah (Udinese), O’Brien (Everton), O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Egan (Hull City), Scales (Celtic); Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Molumby (West Bromwich Albion); Ogbene (Lincoln City), Parrott (Real Betis), Azaz (Southampton).