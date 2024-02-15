Mona McSharry progresses from heat with impressive showing at World Championships

Ireland’s Mona McSharry advanced to this evening’s 200m breaststroke semi-finals with the second fastest time of the round. Photograph: Andrea Masini/Inpho

Suitably remotivated it seems, Mona McSharry came out with a fighting swim in the heats of the 200m breaststroke on day five of the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, progressing to this evening’s semi-finals ranked second fastest of the lot.

After the disappointment of her fifth place finish in the 100m breaststroke final on Tuesday, McSharry admitting she was “gutted” by that placing, the Sligo swimmer won the third of four heats on Thursday morning in 2:24.82, just .32 of a second off her 2023 Irish record of 2:24.50.

Only Kate Douglas from the US swam quicker, winning the fourth heat in 2:24.15, and will be looking to add another medal to her collection after winning five medals at last year’s championships in Fukuoka.

“That’s definitely my best morning swim ever and my second-best time,” said McSharry. “So it makes me really excited. The 200s a tough one to put together and I’m happy that I was able to step up this morning and put together a good race.

“I think maybe the frustration from the 100m kind of pushed me to want to get over the hurdle of the 200m hurting and swim fast.”

The two women’s 200m breaststroke semi-finals are set for this evening at 5.19pm (Irish time). After Daniel Wiffen’s gold medal performance in the 800m freestyle on Wednesday, McSharry will be remotivated too to make that final and give herself another shot at the medal podium.

While McSharry is already qualified for the Paris Olympics in the 100m breaststroke, the 23-year-old will need to achieve the Olympic qualification time of 2:23.91 to ensure she can swim that event in Paris.

“Put my head down and that’s the goal,” she added. “So anything else after that is going to be a great benefit, I’m only a second out with that swim so hopefully I can just chip a little bit away tonight.”

John Shortt impressed in the 200m backstroke, advancing to his first senior international semi-final. Photograph: Giorgio Scala/Inpho

John Shortt, who only turned 17 last week, also impressed in the 200m backstroke, advancing to his first senior international semi-final. Shortt touched in 1:59.27, just outside his Irish record of 1:58.63.

“The time wasn’t great to be honest, I thought I was going to be much quicker than that, but I have a second swim so that’s good,” Shortt said.

“I think I was probably a bit too relaxed, a bit too easy or something and it wasn’t the time I thought I was going to go. I’m definitely a different swimmer than I was in Japan [2023 World Championships], this is probably a lot nicer of a competition than Japan was so I’m very happy with how I’m progressing.”

This afternoon’s swim will also see Shortt target the Olympic qualification time of 1:57.50. The men’s 200m backstroke semi-final will take place at 5.33pm

Eoin Corby, also making his World Championships debut, was 17th overall in the men’s 200m breaststroke, missing the semi-final by just .38 of a second. The 22-year-old will be the first reserve for this afternoon’s semi-final.

Victoria Catterson also secured her second top-20 finish of the week in the 100m freestyle, ending up 19th best after this morning’s heats, finishing in 55.44, to close out her World Championships.