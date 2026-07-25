Arsenal make shock approach to sign Brazil star Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid

Arsenal are exploring a shock deal to sign Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid. The Premier League champions have inquired about the Brazil international, who has one year remaining on his contract at the Bernabéu.

It is believed any move for Vinícius – who scored 22 goals for Real last season and four for Brazil at the World Cup – is at a formative stage as Mikel Arteta seeks a marquee signing to build on the club’s first league title in more than two decades.

The 26-year-old Vinícius fits that bill, with Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain also on their radar.

Arsenal bolstered their attacking options with the £34 million signing of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge this week. Morgan Rogers had also been identified as a target, but it is believed Arsenal were not prepared to pay more than £80 million for the England international, who has joined Chelsea in a £117 million deal – a British record fee.

Vinícius’s future at Real is uncertain after José Mourinho’s return and the club could cash in on the player, rather than risk losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

Mourinho, who has signed a three-year deal at the Bernabéu, was criticised for comments he made after Vinícius accused Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing him during a Champions League tie in February. Mourinho, Benfica manager at the time, said “something happens, always” in matches where Vinícius plays. Prestianni was banned for six matches after he admitted to using homophobic language towards Vinicius.

Tzolis followed Piero Hincapié – who turned his temporary deal into a full-time switch – and the goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who was out of contract at Leeds, as Arsenal’s third addition.

Bruno Guimarães could also move to the Emirates with Arsenal keen on signing the Brazil international. After Newcastle’s 1-1 pre-season draw at Gateshead on Saturday, Eddie Howe said: “We don’t want to lose our best players. I’ve spoken to him [Guimarães] as I would do. Bruno is just a fantastic person. We’ve had some really good conversations, both before the World Cup, during the World Cup and after the World Cup.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with Bruno’s future. That’s for other people to speculate about.” – Guardian