Soccer

Arsenal make shock approach to sign Brazil star Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid

Vinícius’s future at Real uncertain after return of José Mourinho to the Bernabéu

Arsenal are exploring a move for Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinícius Júnior. Photograph: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images
Arsenal are exploring a move for Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinícius Júnior. Photograph: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images
Sat Jul 25 2026 - 19:572 MIN READ

Arsenal are exploring a shock deal to sign Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid. The Premier League champions have inquired about the Brazil international, who has one year remaining on his contract at the Bernabéu.

It is believed any move for Vinícius – who scored 22 goals for Real last season and four for Brazil at the World Cup – is at a formative stage as Mikel Arteta seeks a marquee signing to build on the club’s first league title in more than two decades.

The 26-year-old Vinícius fits that bill, with Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain also on their radar.

Arsenal bolstered their attacking options with the £34 million signing of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge this week. Morgan Rogers had also been identified as a target, but it is believed Arsenal were not prepared to pay more than £80 million for the England international, who has joined Chelsea in a £117 million deal – a British record fee.

READ MORE

Ken Early: Argentina shows us what Ireland could be if our GAA culture escaped the island

St Pat’s climb to second as Seán Hoare claws back draw against Dundalk

Enzo Maresca: Managing Manchester City ‘a privilege’, but challenging to following Guardiola

The World Cup had the goodwill of the American people, but corporatism won

Vinícius’s future at Real is uncertain after José Mourinho’s return and the club could cash in on the player, rather than risk losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

Mourinho, who has signed a three-year deal at the Bernabéu, was criticised for comments he made after Vinícius accused Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing him during a Champions League tie in February. Mourinho, Benfica manager at the time, said “something happens, always” in matches where Vinícius plays. Prestianni was banned for six matches after he admitted to using homophobic language towards Vinicius.

Tzolis followed Piero Hincapié – who turned his temporary deal into a full-time switch – and the goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who was out of contract at Leeds, as Arsenal’s third addition.

Bruno Guimarães could also move to the Emirates with Arsenal keen on signing the Brazil international. After Newcastle’s 1-1 pre-season draw at Gateshead on Saturday, Eddie Howe said: “We don’t want to lose our best players. I’ve spoken to him [Guimarães] as I would do. Bruno is just a fantastic person. We’ve had some really good conversations, both before the World Cup, during the World Cup and after the World Cup.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with Bruno’s future. That’s for other people to speculate about.” – Guardian

  • Listen to America 2026 our special World Cup podcast with Kevin Kilbane and Paul Howard

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date