Daniel Wiffen misses out on medal in final of Commonwealth Games 400m

Daniel Wiffen of Team Northern Ireland competes during the men's 400m freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Daniel Wiffen’s hopes of winning three Commonwealth Games medals in Glasgow have fallen at the first hurdle.

The Olympic champion was hoping for a podium place in the 400m freestyle final in the Tollcross International Swimming Centre but had to settle for fifth place behind the sensational Sam Short.

Short led a clean sweep of the medals for Australia as the 22-year-old swept aside the early challenge of England’s James Guy to claim victory in dominant fashion in a time of 3:45.46.

Guy was squeezed out of the medals as Benjamin Goedemans eventually prevailed over compatriot Elijah Winnington for the silver medal behind Short.

Guy finished in fourth place in 3:46.70 with Wiffen, who fought to get into contention after a slow start, next in 3:47.22. His Northern Ireland team-mate Jack McMillan, an Olympic relay gold medallist, was in seventh place in 3.49.18. Scotland’s Sean McCann, the younger brother of Madeleine McCann, finished in eighth position.

Wiffen was a Commonwealth Games silver medallist in 2022, when he finished second in the 1,500m freestyle in Birmingham.

The 400m freestyle isn’t his favourite event as he is more effective at the longer distances, and the Magheralin athlete will be pleased he has more opportunities to chase gold when he competes in the 800m and 1,500m freestyle events.

He admitted after the semi-final earlier on Saturday that he was nervous going into his first swim of the games due to an inconsistent year, but was pleased to make the final in comfortable fashion in 3:47.01 seconds.

That was the third fastest time in qualifying, behind Short and Goedemans, so he will be disappointed not to make the podium.

Wiffen, who celebrated his 25th birthday earlier this month, moved to Dublin from LA in April in a bid to find the form that made him a double medallist for Ireland at the Paris Olympics in 2024, when he won gold in the 800m freestyle and bronze in the 1,500m freestyle.