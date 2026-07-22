Kerry v Mayo: TV details, throw-in time, team news for All-Ireland football final

David Clifford of Kerry will be looking for his third All-Ireland title. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

What’s happening, where and when?

Last year’s champions Kerry will face Mayo in the All-Ireland senior football final at Croke Park. The final will be played on Sunday, with throw-in at 3.30pm.

Where can I watch?

You can watch the final on RTÉ2 or BBC Two. RTÉ coverage starts at 2.15pm, BBC coverage starts at 3pm. The Irish Times will also have live updates from Croke Park, as well as reaction and analysis from our team of writers.

How can I get tickets?

As is always the case for All-Ireland finals, tickets will not go on general sale. They will instead be distributed through clubs, with the competing counties receiving the largest allocations.

What is the team news?

The starting teams will be named later in the week and will be updated here.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor believes captain Paul Geaney will be available for the final, with Geaney missing the game against Dublin with a calf strain.

“He [Paul Geaney] just tweaked a muscle,” O’Connor said. “He did a fitness test [before Dublin] and was still feeling it, so we just felt that it wasn’t worth risking it. But, I’d be fairly confident that he’ll be fit for the final.”

Darragh Beirne is expected to be fit for Mayo despite going off injured in the semi-final win over Louth. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Mayo’s Diarmuid O’Connor and Paddy Durcan returned to the matchday panel after missing the quarter-final against Cork. Neither played against Louth but are in contention to play Kerry. Darragh Beirne went off early in the second half against Louth with a small injury but he is expected to be fit for the final.

What is at stake?

For Mayo, a win would be everything, having not won the All-Ireland title since 1951, not for the want of trying. Since 1989, Mayo has played in 13 finals (including replays), losing 11 of them, with the others finishing level. Mayo have gone toe-to-toe with Dublin in finals, losing narrowly, but against Kerry they have been less competitive, losing by three points in 1997, by eight points in 2004 and by 13 points in 2006.

For Kerry, it would be sweet to hit the 40 mark for All-Ireland titles, it would be Jack O’Connor’s sixth Sam Maguire and David Clifford’s third, bringing the great forward closer to the titles his talent deserves.

What were their paths to the final?

Kerry won the Munster title in comfortable fashion, beating Clare 2-19 to 1-14, then Cork 1-23 to 1-15. They came back down to earth with a heavy defeat to Donegal, 2-20 to 0-16, but bounced back to beat Kildare 3-22 to 0-17, Armagh by 4-18 to 0-17, Tyrone by 2-25 to 0-27 and Dublin by 2-18 to 0-20.

Mayo had their bad game early in the championship, after beating London by 0-31 to 1-15, they were thrashed by Roscommon 2-25 to 1-18 in the Connacht championship. In the All-Ireland series they held off a Monaghan comeback to win 1-24 to 2-20, then were beaten by Tyrone by a point, 0-22 to 1-18. Mayo then beat Meath 0-22 to 2-13, Cork by 0-23 to 0-18 and finally Louth by a big margin, 3-23 to 0-15.

Who is the referee?

Martin McNally will officiate the final, it will be the Monaghan man’s first senior decider to officiate and his 32nd senior intercounty championship game since taking charge of his first fixture in the summer of 2018.