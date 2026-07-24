Darragh Ó Sé’s player-by-player guide to Kerry’s starting team for the All-Ireland final

1 Shane Murphy

Age: 33

Club: Dr Crokes

Debut: v Clare, 2018

For years, people would have thought Kerry would be in trouble without Shane Ryan but Murphy has been flawless this season. Makes no mistakes, has improved massively with his kick-outs and pulled off a couple of big saves against Dublin the last day. Probably the best goalie in Ireland this year.

2 Paul Murphy

Age: 34

Club: Rathmore

Debut: 2014 v Clare

Owes Kerry nothing after all these years. Has been man-of-the-match in an All-Ireland before so the stage won’t faze him. Didn’t have his best game in the semi-final so he’ll be keen to rectify that here. Very good decision-maker, never does anything silly.

3 Jason Foley

Age: 30

Club: Ballydonoghue

Debut: 2018 v Clare

Kerry’s best defender for the past few seasons. Nearly always sent after the opposition’s main man, so could be given the job of shadowing Ryan O’Donoghue. Kerry will have no fear of him if that’s the case – he’s consistent, very quick and a fine tackler.

4 Dylan Casey

Age: 25

Club: Austin Stacks

Debut: 2022 v Limerick

Established in the Kerry defence by now but could do with a good final to put and end to any doubts about him. Got caught out a couple of times with his positioning in the semi-final against Dublin. Very honest defender.

5 Graham O’Sullivan

Age: 28

Club: Dromid Pearses

Debut: 2019 v Mayo

An underrated player who has had a couple of great seasons. Started as a wing forward last year but was always a defender at heart. Got forward for a couple of points in the championship and well able to take a score. But needs to be tighter defensively.

6 Mike Breen

Age: 28

Club: Beaufort

Debut: 2021 v Clare

Has become the linchpin of the Kerry defence, holding the middle and organising everyone around him. Whether you think the ball was over the line or not in the Dublin game, Breen was there when it mattered. Very solid, never flashy, always dependable.

7 Gavin White

Age: 29

Club: Dr Crokes

Debut: 2018 v Clare

One of the Kerry players who is on another tier to most of the rest of the squad. He has been carrying injuries all season but looks to be back to close to his best now. So explosive in possession when he’s fit, which he looks to be. Brilliant in last year’s final.

8 Mark O’Shea

Age: 28

Club: Dr Crokes

Debut: 2025 v Clare

Has come on leaps and bounds from last year when he was finding his feet and doing a job. This season he’s a better player, taking on more responsibility and becoming a vital player in that midfield battle zone. An excellent team player.

9 Seán O’Brien

Age: 24

Club: Beaufort

Debut: 2024 v Cork

Was never mapped as a Kerry footballer as a young fella but look at him now. You can’t imagine a Kerry team without him. Can adapt to any situation, huge value as a ball-winner around the middle and gets forward to be a factor in and around the square as well.

10 Joe O’Connor

Age: 26

Club: Austin Stacks

Debut: 2022 v Cork

Back to his best after losing a lot of time early in the season through injury. When Joe goes well, Kerry tend to go well. The best tackler in the Kerry team, not just through his huge strength but his technique as well.

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11 Seán O’Shea

Age: 28

Club: Kenmare Shamrocks

Debut: 2018 v Clare

Huge leader in this Kerry panel. Still finding his way back to full fitness but still was able to put in a big display in the semi-final. His excellence is routine at this stage. Great at knowing what Kerry need at a given moment in the game.

12 Diarmuid O’Connor

Age: 27

Club: Na Gaeil

Debut: 2019 v Clare

By his own standards, it’s been a hit and miss season but he was improved against Dublin in the semi-final and looks to be going in the right direction. Matches up well against Mayo and I could see the game suiting the best parts of his game, his fielding and his kicking.

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13 Paudie Clifford

Age: 28

Club: Fossa

Debut: 2020 v Cork

The most unmarked player in Gaelic football. Another who missed a good bit of the season but he’s coming right at the right time. Almost never takes the wrong option, knows when to shoot and when to pass. Top-class player. Mayo will leave him unmarked at their peril.

Kerry Football-DClifford

14 David Clifford

Age: 27

Club: Fossa

Debut: 2018 v Clare

Gave a fine performance against Dublin in a team player role. But we all know he can take any game away from the opposition on his own too. We all judged him by a very high standard but I think he could explode in this final. I hope he goes for it and cuts loose.

15 Dylan Geaney

Age: 24

Club: Dingle

Debut: 2024 v Meath

Was having the year of his life up until the semi-final, where he was quiet enough. But has the ability to hurt any team when he gets into space. If Mayo pay too much attention to David and Paudie and Seánie, Geaney will punish them with his score-taking.

Subs

Kerry have a very strong bench this year, with the likes of Paul Geaney, Tom O’Sullivan, and Brian Ó Beaglaoich all available to do a job if needed. Jack picks on form, especially when it comes to making subs. So whoever comes on, you can take it they were flying in training.

16 Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

17 Evan Looney (Dr Crokes)

18 Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys)

19 Keith Evans (Keel)

20 Paul Geaney (Dingle)

21 Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

22 Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

23 Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

24 Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

25 Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

26 Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

Management

Jack O’Connor is going into his ninth final so Kerry must have an advantage here. He has a strong backroom around him and he is well able to delegate and let everyone do their job when it comes to All-Ireland final week. Winning a sixth All-Ireland would be some achievement.