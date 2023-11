Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Cricket World Cup

It’s been a long 2023 World Cup, with only 10 nations participating there has been 45 matches played since the start of October. There are now just three left, with the semi-finals taking place on Wednesday and Thursday. The final, on Sunday, is at the largest cricket stadium in the world – the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. – Wednesday-Sunday, Sky Sports

Euro Under-21 Qualifier

With the woes of the men’s senior international team at the moment, there is at least a glimmer of hope for the future from some of the underage sides. That includes the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad who are currently top of Group A in the qualifying campaign for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. So far, Ireland have beaten Turkey (h), San Marino (h) and Latvia (a), but the next two games will be crucial if they are to be the first Republic of Ireland squad to qualify for an under-21 Euro Finals. This Friday, Ireland play Norway in Drammen, before hosting Italy the following Tuesday in Cork. – Friday, RTÉ

Women’s FAI Cup

In a repeat of last year’s decider, Shelbourne and Athlone Town will meet at the weekend in the cup decider at Tallaght Stadium. Both teams have had big wins along the road to the 2023 final, with Athlone Town knocking out league champions Peamount United at the quarter-final stage, and defending cup champions Shelbourne beating Shamrock Rovers 2-0 at the semi-final stage. – Sunday, RTÉ

MONDAY (Nov 13th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Irish Premiership – 7.45pm Coleraine v Glentoran

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-11.30pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Nov 14th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am Knicks @ Celtics

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Rosengård v Eintracht Frankfurt ; 5.45pm St Pölten v Brann ; 8pm Barcelona v Benfica ; 8pm Slavia Prague v Lyon

; 5.45pm ; 8pm ; 8pm DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam

WEDNESDAY (Nov 15th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Spurs @ Thunder ; 3am Clippers @ Nuggets

; 3am CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – 8.30am World Cup Semi-final 1

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Bayern München v Roma ; 5.45pm Paris FC v Häcken ; 8pm Ajax v PSG ; 8pm Real Madrid v Chelsea

; 5.45pm ; 8pm ; 8pm DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Israel v Switzerland

SOCCER – BBC 2 – FA Cup, 1st Round replay – 7.45pm Cray Valley Paper Mills v Charlton Athletic

THURSDAY (Nov 16th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Celtics @ 76ers

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm DP World Tour Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – 8.30am World Cup Semi-final 2

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-4pm LET: Mallorca Open

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifiers – 5pm Georgia v Scotland ; 7.45pm Liechtenstein v Portugal

; 7.45pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifiers – 5pm Estonia v Austria ; 5pm Bulgaria v Hungary

; 5pm DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam

SOCCER – Virgin Media Three – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Slovakia v Iceland

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-10pm LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship

FRIDAY (Nov 17th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

BOXING – Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am Shakur Stevenson v Edwin De Los Santos

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 3am Thunder @ Warriors

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 4am – Practice Las Vegas Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm DP World Tour Championship

RACING – Virgin Media Two, 12.30pm-1.30pm – Bahrain International Trophy

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-4pm LET: Mallorca Open

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifiers – 3pm Kazakhstan v San Marino ; 5pm Finland v Northern Ireland

; 5pm SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Euro Under-21 Qualifier – 5pm Norway v Republic of Ireland

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifiers – 5pm Moldova v Albania ; 7.45pm Poland v Czech Republic

; 7.45pm DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam

RUGBY – TG4, BBC 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Ulster v Lions

SOCCER – Virgin Media Three & Channel 4 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm England v Malta

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-10pm LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Bath v Bristol

SATURDAY (Nov 18th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am 76ers @ Hawks

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 4.15am – Practice & Qualifying Las Vegas Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm DP World Tour Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 12.30pm Notts County v Bradford City

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-4pm LET: Mallorca Open

BADMINTON – TG4, 1pm-4.15pm Irish Open

SOCCER – BBC 1 – Women’s Super League – 1.30pm Chelsea v Liverpool

GAA – TG4 from 1.45pm Club championships (TBA)

(TBA) SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifiers – 2pm Armenia v Wales ; 5pm Latvia v Croatia

; 5pm RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 3pm Sharks v Connacht

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Leicester v Northampton ; 5.30pm Harlequins v Saracens

; 5.30pm RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 5.15pm Munster v Stormers ; 7.35pm Leinster v Scarlets

; 7.35pm BOXING – TNT Sports 2 from 6pm Denzel Bentley v Nathan Heaney

BOXING – Sky Sports Mix from 7pm Franck Petitjean v Adam Azim

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Netherlands v Republic of Ireland

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Switzerland v Kosovo

UFC – TNT Sports 1 from 10pm Brendan Allen v Paul Craig

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 11pm Knicks @ Hornets

SUNDAY (Nov 19th)