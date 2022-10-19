Munster must make statement of intent; Irish boxers guarantee medals

Things are looking slightly more rosy for Munster after their last weekend, despite a growing injury list. In today’s subscriber only article, Gordon D’Arcy writes Munster must have the courage to play fast and loose to embrace a brighter future. A win is not vital for Graham Rowntree’s men against Leinster at the Aviva but their performance must show signs of progress. “If Rowntree opts for Casey, his groin injury permitting, and perhaps Jack Crowley starting with Joey Carbery, it signals a clear intention that they are coming to play,” he writes.

Munster forwards coach Andi Kyriacou is relishing a “massively exciting” clash with Leinster but the southern province are awaiting the results of scans on four players ahead of Saturday’s game at the Aviva Stadium. Also in URC, Ulster are ready to feel the heat from Sharks’ big-hitters in Durban. Eben Etzebeth enjoyed an impressive man-of-the-match performance on his debut for the South African side. Meanwhile, an Irish squad of about 36 or 37 players for the November Tests against the world champions South Africa, Fiji and Australia will be named on Wednesday afternoon. And despite the season being only five weeks old Andy Farrell has been hit by a spate of injuries, most notably in the outside backs.

In GAA, Brian Sheehy takes a solo run at a dual role as Kilmacud Crokes look to secure Dublin double. The defender is now just one win away from making history as the only player to achieve the double-double with Crokes. Seán Moran writes there is little point in intensifying referee punishments if you can’t make the current sanctions stick. Campaigns about respecting referees feel a little like sloganeering when the system needs overhaul. “The GAA is aware that one of the great sources of disrespect for referees is the association’s own disciplinary processes,” he writes.

In boxing, four Irish fighters guarantee at least bronze medals at the European Boxing Championships. Shannon Sweeney, Michaela Walsh, Amy Broadhurst and Christina Desmond are all through to semi-finals in Montenegro. Four more are due to box on Wednesday, including Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, in what is fast becoming an unprecedented European success story for the Irish athletes. In horse racing, Eddie Lynam is set to tackle the Breeders’ Cup in Keeneland next month with his Group One-winning sprinter Romantic Proposal. A clash with the American star Golden Pal and Britain’s Highfield Princess is on the cards in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint at the Kentucky track.