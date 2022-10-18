Shannon Sweeney wins Ireland’s first medal of European Boxing Championships

Ireland won their first medal of the women’s European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro when Shannon Sweeney stopped her opponent in the second round of the 48kg division quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Mayo southpaw forced three standing counts from the referee in the first two rounds, which automatically brought the bout to a close. Sweeney was well ahead on all five judges scoring cards when the contest was stopped.

After the first round four of the five judges had awarded it to Ireland 10-9 with one judge making overwhelmingly in Sweeney’s favour 10-8.

The win ensures Sweeney of a European bronze medal with silver and gold now up for grabs over the coming days in what is shaping up to be a hugely successful championship for the Irish women.

READ MORE

Sweeney’s backhand landed with regularly accuracy and crispness on Durikova forcing one standing count in the first round. Two more stoppages arrived quickly in the second round forcing an upbeat end for Ireland.