Lynam has Breeders’ Cup ambitions with Group One winner Romantic Proposal

Eddie Lynam is set to tackle the Breeders’ Cup in Keeneland next month with his Group One-winning sprinter Romantic Proposal.

A clash with the American star Golden Pal and Britain’s Highfield Princess is on the cards in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint at the Kentucky track.

Lynam is renowned for his ability with sprinters and Romantic Proposal added to that reputation with victory in last year’s Flying Five at the Curragh over Irish Champions Weekend.

She has failed to fire in a couple of top-flight contests this term but Lynam is still aiming big at a prize worth $1 million on day two of US racing’s showpiece event

“I haven’t done a great job with her this year. She started out great, but she’s had a few hiccups. She’s in good form and the plan is the Breeders Cup Sprint.

“Steve [Parkin — owner] has been very sporting. She won a Group One last year and he put her back in training this year which was very sporting of him. He loves the game and has been great for it. We’ll just go over there and do the best we can,” said Lynam.

Wesley Ward’s Golden Pal is a general 2-1 favourite to score at the Breeders’ Cup for a third year in a row. His clash with the John Quinn-trained Highfield Princess promises to be one of the most anticipated clashes at Keeneland.

In the meantime, Co Meath-based Lynam will be busy at Navan on Wednesday saddling seven runners, all of them in sprints.

They include two, Collective Power and Jon Riggens, in a handicap featuring Harry’s Hill’s attempt to stretch his recent winning streak to four in a row.

The Martin Hassett-trained four-year-old has looked transformed in recent months, scrambling home at Tipperary in June off a mark of 53 before scoring at the Curragh and then pulling off a hat-trick in Bellewstown last month off 70.

Scott McCullagh has been on board for all three and clearly gets a good tune out of Harry’s Hill who also boasts a course and distance success on soft ground as a juvenile.

El Tren was well backed to pull off another Curragh success in his last start only to come up just short.

Jake Coen’s mount returns to action with what looks a winning chance in the last while the consistent Ever Rock has topweight to overcome in another sprint handicap but may prove up to the task.