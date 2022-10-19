Ulster ready to feel the heat from Sharks’ big-hitters in Durban

South African international Eben Etzebeth was man-of-the-match on his debut for the Sharks against Glasgow. Photograph: Steve Haag/Inpho

Cell C Sharks v Ulster, Saturday, Kings Park, 4.15 Irish time

Though they came through Johannesburg’s heat and altitude by impressively digging out five points at the Lions, relocating to Durban and a likely fully loaded Sharks now arguably present even more formidable obstacles for Ulster to negotiate on Saturday.

Coming down to sea level will mean no one will feel the unpleasant burn from lack of oxygen, but there are high levels of humidity to deal with on the Indian Ocean coast while the Sharks are playing their second straight home game after putting 40 points on Glasgow on what was man-of-the-match Eben Etzebeth’s debut.

So, Ulster’s bid to return home with what would rightly be highly prized back-to-back victories from their South African mini tour, looks certain to be confronted by a home team with Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and other Springbok frontliners ready to improve on last week’s result.

The northern province’s hand could be strengthened by having James Hume ready to feature again for the first time since last summer’s Ireland tour to New Zealand, while new signing Rory Sutherland is another out in South Africa who looks as if he has been held back for this very outing.

The hope would also be that both Marty Moore and Kieran Treadwell will play after travelling out with issues which prevented them from togging out at the Lions, with Moore’s availability even more pressing as Gareth Milasinovich suffered a concussion in Johannesburg and is currently following return to play protocols.

Ulster defence coach Jonny Bell – who most definitely does not want to see his charges cough up another five tries as was the case in the helter-skelter game at Ellis Park – reckons that the squad is able to meet this new challenge head-on.

“You’re coming to Durban, you’re in pretty humid conditions and against world-class players,” Bell said.

“But that’s why you play the game. Of course, it’s a challenge, but this group are strong in their mindset, and they love a challenge.”

Alluding to the last time the sides met when Ulster prevailed in Belfast in the final round of regular-season fixtures, Bell added: “They played against the Sharks at Kingspan last season when they were also loaded and didn’t let themselves down.

“It’s a different challenge here, I’m not for one minute underestimating it, but that’s the beauty of it, and we’re well up for it.”

Stressing the requirement to simply absorb their surroundings when on tour to South Africa was also front and centre in Bell’s outlook at how Ulster have been preparing this week.

“The humidity is just another thing you’ve got to adapt to. That’s one of the things we talked about prior to coming down here, being adaptable.

“We don’t know what will be thrown up at any particular time. But we pride ourselves in not having excuses. We want to go out there and give the best account of ourselves.

“They have multiple threats, but we’ve got to make sure we defend well and don’t give them oxygen in their game.”