Markets plunge and cost of electricity interconnector with France surges

Delays to the completion of a power line linking the Irish and French electricity networks could increase the costs of the project to about €2bn. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

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South Korea’s stock benchmark plunged nearly 9 per cent on Monday, tripping circuit breakers, after robust US jobs data lifted bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike and unleashed a selloff in the tech-heavy market that had powered the broader AI rally.

Delays to the completion of a power line linking the Irish and French electricity networks could increase the costs of the project to about €2 billion from €1.62 billion previously, according to some calculations. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

More than 6,000 retired staff who formerly worked for the State-owned CIÉ bus and rail companies should receive their first pension increases in nearly 18 years in the coming weeks, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has indicated. Martin Wall reports.

EU agricultural policy needs to make clear the link between subsidies and emissions reductions, writes our columnist John FitzGerald.

In our Q&A, a reader wonders what tax they are liable for on a home they inherited where their mother had “right of residence”. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

We should be getting better at AI by now, argues FT columnist Pilita Clark.

The window to opt-out of auto enrolment opens in July: should workers stay or go? Keith Butler is chief executive of Ask Acorn offers a view.

In Me & My Money, children’s author Sarah Webb recalls being a “single mum when my first son was small, and it made me ultra careful with money”. She spoke with Tony Clayton-Lea.

Fewer than one in four Irish people are interested in opening investment accounts, according to a new survey by lobby group Financial Services Ireland. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Can Roche, the company that shaped cancer treatment, reinvent itself?

Albert Manifold’s BP exit defies easy conclusions, writes Stocktake.