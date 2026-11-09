‘Our home has a B3 Ber. Is it worthwhile installing triple-glazed windows?’

Our house is 44 years old, measures 452sq m and has a B3 Ber. We have 30 windows and four patio doors. There is no misting between glass panes. What is the best option to triple-glaze the windows, or what do you suggest to retain window frames that are perfect to upgrade?

We are in our seventies and don’t want to spend €40,000-€50,000 on replacement windows and doors. We currently have two new PVC doors and 12 solar panels.

My first piece of advice is quite simple: don’t rush into replacing perfectly serviceable windows, particularly when the potential cost is €40,000 –€50,000. There may be considerably more economical ways of improving comfort and energy efficiency without undertaking such a substantial investment.

At 452sq m, your home is significantly larger than the average Irish house. Achieving a B3 Ber in a property built 44 years ago is a respectable result, particularly as you have already invested in solar panels and replacement doors.

Importantly, the absence of misting between the glass panes is encouraging. It suggests that the seals within your existing double-glazed units have not visibly failed. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the glazing performs to modern insulation standards. The good news is that you may be able to retain your existing window frames and replace only the glass.

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Modern high-performance double-glazed units incorporate low-emissivity (low-E) coatings, argon gas between the panes and warm-edge spacers. These features can considerably reduce heat loss compared with older double glazing, without the expense and disruption of replacing complete window assemblies.

Triple glazing is another possibility, but I would approach this cautiously. Triple-glazed units are generally thicker and heavier than double-glazed alternatives. Existing frames, hinges and opening mechanisms may not have been designed to accommodate that additional weight or thickness. Consequently, retrofitting triple glazing is not always technically feasible or economically worthwhile.

There is also an important distinction between the thermal performance of the glass and that of the complete window. Even excellent glazing cannot fully compensate for poorly insulated frames or draughts around their perimeter.

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I would therefore recommend commissioning an experienced glazing specialist to inspect a representative selection of your windows and establish whether replacement glass units can be accommodated within the existing frames. Request quotations for high-performance double glazing and, where feasible, triple glazing, together with the relevant thermal performance figures.

Before committing to anything, however, I would suggest engaging a chartered building surveyor to undertake an independent assessment of your home’s overall condition and energy performance. This would help establish whether the windows are genuinely responsible for significant heat loss or whether your money might be better directed elsewhere.

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For example, relatively inexpensive improvements to window seals, hinges, draughtproofing and insulation can sometimes deliver noticeable improvements in comfort. Your Ber advisory report is also worth reviewing, as it may identify opportunities that offer better value than wholesale window replacement.

You should also be aware that SEAI introduced a stand-alone windows and doors replacement grant in 2026. For qualifying detached houses, the windows grant is €4,000, subject to eligibility and technical requirements. However, simply replacing the glass while retaining existing frames should not be assumed to qualify. Check the current requirements directly with SEAI before making any decisions.

Chartered building surveyor Damian King

Given the number of windows involved, I would also consider a phased approach. If certain rooms feel noticeably colder, or particular windows are draughty, prioritise those rather than automatically upgrading all 30 windows and four patio doors.

Finally, I think it is important to take a practical and proportionate approach. Given your home’s already good Ber rating, I would place greater emphasis on comfort, value for money and avoiding unnecessary disruption rather than pursuing further energy improvements at considerable expense. The potential energy savings from replacing otherwise sound windows may take many years to offset the initial investment, and this is worth bearing in mind before committing to such a substantial outlay.

My recommendation would be to have the existing windows independently assessed, explore upgrading the glazing within the existing frames and address any obvious draughts first.

You have clearly invested thoughtfully in your home already. There is no reason why your next improvement should involve spending €50,000 unless there is compelling evidence that it is necessary.

Damian King is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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