ComReg’s move to allow private 5G networks will transform Ireland’s economy

The Port of Liverpool deployed private 5G to support its logistics, robotics and enhanced connectivity requirements, resulting in a tenfold improvement in network performance. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg

Ireland has established a strong international position in technology despite its small size. With the highest third-level-educated population in the European Union, our nation has a highly skilled workforce. Yet in comparison to our EU counterparts, we are trailing when it comes to the next technological evolution for Irish enterprise.

Recently, ComReg published decisions and draft regulations for a licensing framework that will support the next technological leap for Irish businesses.

The framework will enable organisations beyond traditional telecommunications providers (such as Vodafone, Eir or Three) to access the 5G spectrum for the purpose of building their own private 5G networks.

This development will open up a new enterprise connectivity market in Ireland, representing one of the most significant advances in digital infrastructure in recent years.

While the regulation changes still have to be finalised, the direction of travel is clear: an Irish business will be able to commission a connectivity network purpose-built for its own site and operations, rather than depending entirely on the coverage and priorities of a publicly accessible network.

Public networks are getting stronger, which is welcome, but businesses, especially those with complex operations, need uninterrupted coverage, lower latency and greater control, tailored to their own sites.

Access to private 5G spectrum, delivered by industry, is a transformational development for the Republic’s economy, establishing the State as a competitive player on the global stage.

This technology gives organisations complete control over their wireless infrastructure, delivering secure, low-latency connectivity across large operational sites where conventional wifi or public cellular networks may be unable to meet business-critical requirements.

Imagine a crane lifting a shipping container while its operator controls the machinery remotely. If the connection drops, the operator loses the live video and control feed. That interruption could create a serious safety risk and halt operations completely.

A private 5G network is designed for a particular place, such as a factory, port or university campus, giving the organisation complete control to specify where it needs coverage, which devices can connect and how traffic is managed, all the while keeping critical applications separate from general internet use.

This advanced technology supports a new generation of connected operations, including robotics, industrial AI, autonomous vehicles, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, edge computing and real-time operational analytics across sectors including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, logistics, ports, utilities and higher education.

For Irish businesses, private 5G spectrum creates new opportunities to accelerate digital transformation, automation, artificial intelligence and industry 4.0 initiatives, while strengthening Ireland’s competitiveness as a destination for global investment. Furthermore, as Irish organisations increasingly invest in AI, automation and digital transformation, private 5G will become a foundational technology that supports the next generation of connected enterprise operations.

To date, Ireland has been behind the curve of its European counterparts. With this new licensing framework taking shape, Ireland has an opportunity to catch up, and we have ample opportunities to learn from our neighbours’ success – and also their failures.

One such example can be seen in the Port of Liverpool, which deployed private 5G across its 40-hectare (100-acre) site to support its logistics, robotics and enhanced connectivity requirements. The deployment created a secure, high-performance wireless infrastructure that delivered a tenfold improvement in network performance while enabling real-time operational data, automation and safer, more efficient port operations.

There is no reason why the Republic’s ports, or enterprise businesses in general, should not be using the same technology, with the UK offering local shared access to spectrum since 2019. Germany has also given industry a route to local networks. Now Ireland has an opportunity to give businesses access to technology that provides robust security, greater connectivity capabilities and full oversight of their own private network, designed to minimise interruptions.

The prospect of businesses here adopting private 5G matters beyond just any one Irish company. On the global stage, Ireland competes for investment in advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and logistics. Potential global investors look at the skills available in a market, alongside a region’s ability to run complex facilities. Connectivity, and reliable connectivity, is an integral part of that picture.

[ Vodafone rolls out first standalone private 5G networkOpens in new window ]

Thanks to ComReg’s landmark regulatory change, Irish companies will have the ability to build the wireless infrastructure their operations require by leveraging private 5G networks. This makes Ireland a more attractive and practical location for FDI, when it comes to the next production line or research facility.

The task now is to turn this opportunity into adoption. ComReg must finalise a workable licensing route, with clear application requirements and timelines. Irish businesses should identify where existing networks constrain production and test private 5G against clear targets. Ireland has a chance to open a door to a different kind of technological infrastructure that can power the Irish business of the future.

ComReg must open that door, and businesses must then be ready to step over the threshold.

Frank Rubotham is head of specialists and propositions at Logicalis UK and Ireland