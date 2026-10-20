My new landlord wants me to pay a deposit before issuing a tenancy agreement. What should I do?

After viewing a rental property, I was informed my application to become the tenant had been approved, subject to references. Before the references were checked, I was asked whether I could pay a deposit immediately to secure the property. I was uncomfortable transferring money before receiving a tenancy agreement. Is it common practice to request a deposit at this stage, and what should prospective tenants expect before committing any funds?

From an agent’s perspective, I believe the process should be straightforward and transparent. In our practice, we would fully check references first and establish that this was the tenant we intended to proceed with before requesting any deposit.

After reference checks, we would also agree the key terms of the tenancy, including any special conditions, the proposed lease term and the responsibilities of each party. For example, whether the lease would be a Part 4 or a 12-month fixed-term lease and practical matters such as who would be responsible for grass cutting and garden maintenance, parking arrangements, etc.

Once references are satisfactorily checked, the decision to proceed is made, the terms are agreed and the deposit is then requested, along with written confirmation of the amount and terms of the lease.

Shirleen Rigby is a property managing agent and an associate member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

I can understand why a prospective tenant would be uncomfortable transferring money before these matters are clarified. My advice to tenants is never to transfer funds without viewing the property first and being sure of the lease’s terms and special conditions. This should ideally be confirmed in writing by email.

The rental market is competitive, and agents and landlords need an efficient process, but tenants should never feel pressured into transferring money without assurances in place. In my view, good practice is about protecting both the landlord and the tenant and setting clear expectations from the outset, ensuring everyone understands the arrangements before money changes hands.

Shirleen Rigby is a property managing agent and an associate member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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