Retrofitting on a budget: Where is the best place to start?

The SEAI one-stop-shop model can work very well for some homeowners, but it is not the only route. Photograph: iStock

Three years ago my daughter bought a two-bed redbrick end-terrace house in Dublin that was built in about 1930. She has saved some money now and would like to start retrofitting and refurbishing her home.

Her problem is she doesn’t know where to start. She realises she needs help from professionals, but she doesn’t want her limited budget to be absorbed by fees. She thinks her house needs to be rewired and insulated, and the plumbing and the heating need to be upgraded, as well as the windows and doors.

She is reluctant to go the one-stop-shop route advertised by SEAI as she is unsure whether some of the companies she has spoken to have the necessary expertise. Naturally, she would like to avail of the SEAI grants. She is very content in her home, but she needs good advice and a plan.

Many owners of older properties find themselves in this situation. Before deciding on insulation, windows, heating systems or grants, she should focus on establishing a clear brief and budget.

The starting point is to ask two simple questions: What do I want to achieve and how much can I afford to spend? Is the target a warmer and more comfortable home, lower energy bills or a particular Ber rating, or is it to address potential concerns with the electrics or other existing issues? Her answers will help shape the scope of works.

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With a house of this age, and the issues you mention, I would recommend obtaining independent advice from a chartered building surveyor. A condition survey will identify any issues with the property from a safety and compliance perspective, highlight any defects and help prioritise works.

For example, you mention rewiring. If this is required, it may take precedence over other improvements. Equally, opening up walls to carry out electrical works may create an ideal opportunity to undertake complementary upgrades such as replumbing, insulation or drylining at the same time, improving comfort and cost effectiveness and minimising longer-term disruption.

A survey and initial professional advice can help establish:

The condition of the property

Essential, desirable and optional works

A realistic budget

Whether works should be completed in one big project or phased

The grants that may be available

The most suitable procurement and delivery route

Once the budget, scope and objectives are defined, the next steps are usually much clearer.

Before committing to any works, it is also important to understand the requirements of any grant scheme being considered. Grant eligibility criteria, qualifying measures and target energy-performance improvements can influence the scope and sequencing of works. Taking professional advice early can help avoid spending money on works that may not align with a future grant application.

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The SEAI one-stop-shop model can work very well for some homeowners, particularly those who want a single point of contact to manage assessments, grant administration, contractor co-ordination and certification. However, it is not the only route. Some homeowners prefer to appoint their own consultants and contractors and manage works in a phased manner, particularly where budgets are limited or specialist advice is required for an older property. There is an administrative or project management burden your daughter will need to consider if going the direct route.

Craig Potter

Craig Potter is a chartered quantity surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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