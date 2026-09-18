ResidentialTake 5

What will €450,000 buy in Norway, Italy, Germany, France and Co Clare?

One price, home and away: A traditional-style cottage, a house beside castle ramparts and more

Caher, Crusheen, Co Clare
Caher, Crusheen, Co Clare
Alison Gill
Fri Sept 18 2026 - 11:272 MIN READ

Clare: Crusheen

This four-bedroom home was built in 2000 in a traditional Irish-cottage style. It is located in Caher, about 10 minutes from Crusheen village, and has a floor area of 185sq m (1,991sq ft). It features an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom with exposed oak beams and Liscannor stone floor. There is a gallery landing with space for a home office, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The house is on a large site with mature trees, landscaped lawns and a detached garage.

  • Price: €450,000
  • Agent: Quinn Property
Norway: Kristiansand
Norway: Kristiansand

Norway: Kristiansand

Built in 1902, this holiday cabin is in the Randesund archipelago on the southern edge of Kristiansand. It was renovated in recent years and has 127sq m (1,367sq ft) of living space. On the ground floor is a kitchen, bathroom, three living spaces and a bedroom. Upstairs are three more rooms and an attic. The house comes with direct shoreline access and a berth at Torsøya island pier.

  • Price: €450,000
  • Agent: exbo.no
France: Carcassonne
France: Carcassonne

France: Carcassonne

This house in Carcassonne sits right beside the ramparts and the Chateau Comtal and is on a quiet cul-de-sac that leads straight to the city’s medieval citadel. Set out over 143sq m (1,539sq ft), is has an entrance hall with laundry area, a bedroom with en suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe with a terrace that opens out to the garden. On the first floor there is a lounge, dining area and kitchen, also with terrace, and there are two more bedrooms and bathroom on the top floor. Outside is a private pool and summer kitchen.

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  • Price: €450,000
  • Agent: clefrance.co.uk
Germany: Berlin
Germany: Berlin

Germany: Berlin

Located in Berlin-Steglitz, this penthouse apartment comes in a fully renovated residential building close to restaurants, cafes and shopping. It has only one bedroom but feels spacious, with four-metre ceilings and large windows. It has a bright living area, modern kitchen and a bathroom. It comes with an additional storage room outside the apartment and is within walking distance of the Stadtpark Steglitz and the Botanical Garden.

  • Price: €449,000
  • Agent: firstcitiz.com
Italy: Perugia
Italy: Perugia

Italy: Perugia

This villa in Monte Castello di Vibio, 30km south of Perugia, is on a private plot of five acres with its own pool. It is a renovated 300sq m (3,229sq ft) traditional farmhouse set out over several levels. The ground floor has a study, livingroom and kitchen. On the first floor are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The top floor has attic spaces that could be converted into more bedrooms, and the basement has a wine cellar, storage rooms and gym.

  • Price: €450,000
  • Agent: casaimmobiliare.net
Alison Gill

Alison Gill

Alison Gill, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property
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