Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Meath and Wicklow from €480,000

37 St Gabriel’s, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

€1.15m, DNG

Located in a quiet estate in a much sought-after location just off the N11 in Cabinteely, this extended and stylishly finished four-bedroom, four-bathroom house (175sq m/1,884sq ft) comes for sale in move-in condition. The accommodation features an open-plan kitchen/dining and living area at ground-floor level while all the bathrooms have been updated. Two of the original bedrooms have been combined to create a substantial main bedroom suite. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at DNG

Apt 24, Brookfield, Anglesea Road Ballsbridge Dublin 4

24, Brookfield, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€550,000, Janet Carroll Estate Agent

Located on the top floor of a mature, gated development in the heart of the Dublin 4 embassy belt, this three-bedroom apartment of 71sq m (764sq ft) has been maintained in excellent condition by its owner-occupier. The accommodation has a contemporary finish and the apartment is being offered for sale with its fitted carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings and fitted kitchen appliances included. Ber E1

On View: By appointment at Janet Carroll Estate Agent

73 Effernock Green, Trim, Co Meath

73 Effernock Green, Trim, Co Meath

€545,000, Sherry FitzGerald Royal

Built in 2019, this A-rated four-bedroom house is located within walking distance of Trim town centre and comes for sale in pristine condition. The accommodation has been enhanced by the current owners through the addition of a range of bespoke features including wall panelling in the entrance hall and along the stairs and landing area, feature door-header mouldings, a fitted cloak area and storage pockets under the stairs, stone worktops in the kitchen, a water-filtration system with a separate drinking tap, landscaped gardens with porcelain tiled patios. Ber A

2 Doonanore Park, Glenageary, Co. Dublin

2 Doonanore Park, Glenageary, Co. Dublin

€675,000, Hunters Estate Agent

Positioned overlooking the wide-open space of Kilbogget Park, this four-bedroom semidetached house of 124sq m (1,335sq ft) has a large livingroom, a rear reception room and generously sized kitchen. Two of the bedrooms are spacious doubles and the garage has been converted into living space that could function as an additional bedroom or home office. The property has well-maintained gardens to the front and rear, with off-street parking. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at Hunters Estate Agent

29 Druids Court, Druids Glen, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow

29 Druids Court, Druids Glen, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow

€480,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Located within the grounds of the renowned Druids Glen Hotel & Gold Resort and within a short stroll of the development’s five-star Marriott Hotel and its Druids Glen and Druids Heath golf courses, this large two-bedroom apartment (87sq m/936sq ft) is presented in walk-in condition. The owners have invested in the property, renovating the kitchen and reconfiguring the main bedroom to maximise the space. The patio is ideal for outdoor dining. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald