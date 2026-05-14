Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €395,000

101 Tudor Lawns, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€765,000, Hunters Estate Agent

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom Sorohan-built end-terrace house (108sq m/1,162sq ft) is well located, just off Leopardstown Road between the N11 at White’s Cross and the Sandyford Business District (SBD). Built in 1986, the property has been tastefully upgraded by the owners and comes for sale in walk-in condition, with an impressive B3 Ber rating. There is a landscaped rear garden and a gravel/paved driveway to the front. The house is convenient to the Luas Green Line stop at Sandyford and to Foxrock village, Stillorgan and Dundrum Town Centre. Ber B3

On View: By appointment at Hunters Estate Agent

60 Leix Road, Cabra, Dublin 7

60 Leix Road, Cabra, Dublin 7

€545,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Built originally in the 1930s, this two-bedroom midterrace house was comprehensively upgraded in 2021, with full rewiring and replumbing carried out along with the addition of a rear extension. The property, which now extends to 83sq m (893sq ft) and boasts a B3 Ber, has been finished to an excellent standard, with high-quality fittings in both the kitchen and bathroom, custom-built wardrobes in the main bedroom and underfloor heating in the kitchen/dining area. The Botanic Gardens and Phoenix Park are within walking distance. Ber B3

On View: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

7 Millmount Place, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

7 Millmount Place, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€495,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom midterrace redbrick (90sq m/969sq ft) occupies an excellent location in the heart of Drumcondra village. While in need of a refresh, the house comes for sale in good condition and retains numerous original period features, including cast-iron fireplaces throughout. The rear garden is not overlooked and is accessed from a lane. Millmount Place is convenient to the various amenities of Drumcondra village including Griffith Park, while Dublin city centre is easily accessible. Ber E1

On View: By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

25 Beechwood Court, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

25 Beechwood Court. Stillorgan, Co Dublin

€895,000, Turley Property Advisors

Located at Beechwood Court in Stillorgan, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house extends to 154sq m (1,654sq ft) over three floors. The accommodation is complemented by a southeast-facing terrace at second-floor level, a well-maintained rear garden with decking and lawn and a dedicated parking space at the front. Beechwood Court is situated next to the N11 QBC and is convenient to the villages of Stillorgan and Blackrock, Sandyford Business District (SBD), Dundrum Town Centre and Dublin city centre. Ber B3

On View: By appointment at Turley Property Advisors

50 Leinster Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3

50 Leinster Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3

€395,000, DNG

This compact three-bedroom midterrace redbrick (61sq m/654sq ft) is conveniently located within walking distance of Dublin city centre, the IFSC and East Point Business Park. There are two good-sized double bedrooms and a single bedroom, and the house, which is being marketed as an investment opportunity by the selling agent, comes for sale with its contents included. Ber F

On View: By appointment at DNG