Commuter towns – Kildare: Why move there, and where to buy?

Kildare town, a central point of Co Kildare, has been fully incorporated as part of Dublin’s commuter belt within the last decade or so.

Urban sprawl incorporated Maynooth, Naas and Newbridge before reaching the home of the Round Towers, a town long associated with horse racing due to its proximity to the Curragh.

The opening of Kildare Village outlet shopping complex in 2006, located just outside the town, made Kildare a shopping destination, and the reinvigoration of the town centre, with cafes, pubs and restaurants, has drawn may prospective buyers to the area.

Kathy Moran set up her own estate agency, Amove, in the town in 2018 having previously worked for a large agency in Dublin city. It has been a great place to raise kids, she says, as they are able to walk to school, and with her office in the centre of the town, she finds she can walk to where she needs to be most of the time.

It’s also great to live by the open expanse of the Curragh plains, she says, where her children learned to ride their bikes and locals walk their dogs and go for runs.

The food scene has also flourished in the town, she says, with Harts, Firecastle, Agapé, Cunninghams and Square among the hotspots.

Like other commuter towns, Kildare has benefited from more footfall due to many city-based commuters working from home for two to three days a week. It also still seems to offer a bit more value than Newbridge and Naas when it comes to house prices.

Transport

Kildare train station is on the Dublin-Cork line, with frequent services of 30-48 minutes to Dublin Heuston

Bus services to and from Dublin city and Dublin Airport from the town centre

Leisure

Kildare Town Library

Cill Dara Golf Club

GAA, soccer, rugby, Scouts and boxing clubs

Kildare Village outlet shopping complex

The Curragh Racecourse

Cinema and Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge (15 minutes away)

Outdoor amenities

Pollardstown Fen Nature Walk

The Curragh Plains

The Japanese Gardens and the National Stud (fees apply, yearly family season tickets)

Kildare Farm Foods Open Farm

Playgrounds

Supermarkets: Lidl, Aldi, Tesco Superstore

Schools: Co-educational secondary school and three primary schools, including a Gaelscoil and Educate Together

Homes for sale in Kildare town

Detached bungalow on half an acre

Hillview, Friarstown, Kildare, Co Kildare

Duffy Property, €480,000

This detached bungalow comes to the market with beautifully maintained gardens on half an acre, located about a five-minute drive from Kildare train station and seven minutes from the town centre. Extending to 152sq m (1,636sq ft), it comprises a large open-plan living/diningroom that leads in to the kitchen. As well as an en suite bedroom, a second double bedroom, a bathroom and a utility room, it has a large garage which could be incorporated into the home, subject to planning permission.

Two-bed apartment

Apartment 4, The Elms, Priory Court, Kildare, Co Kildare

Jordan Auctioneers, €235,000

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment comes to the market with a B3 energy rating. Extending to 69sq m (743sq ft), it’s a blank canvas comprising a living space with a kitchenette, an en suite bedroom, a second bedroom and the bathroom. It has a spacious rear balcony overlooking a private green space bordered by mature trees. It’s less than a 10-minute walk from the town centre and a 20-minute walk from the train station.

Detached four-bed

18 Curragh Beag Meadows, Kildare, Co Kildare

Amove, €450,000

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house comes to market just a 15-minute walk from Kildare train station and 25 minutes from the town centre. Extending to 129sq m (1,389sq ft) with a C2 Ber, the property is in good condition but would benefit from some cosmetic modernisation; potential new owners could move into this home and make upgrades as they go. As well as a driveway to the front, it as a spacious lawned back garden offering plenty of potential.

New three-bed semidetached homes

Whitesland, Rathbride Road, Kildare Town, Co Kildare

Sherry FitzGerald New Homes, from €520,000

New three-bed semidetached houses are available at the Whitelands scheme, built by Killross Properties. Extending to 138sq m (1,485sq ft) with attics of 29sq m that are suitable for conversion, the properties are laid out with a kitchen/diningroom to the rear of the ground floor, opening to the garden; a utility room and WC off the hall; and a livingroom to the front. Upstairs it features an en suite main bedroom, two further doubles and the main bathroom. The development is about a 12-minute walk from Kildare train station.