Ballsbridge mews once home to member of family behind Irish retail empire

Address : Clyde Mews, Clyde Lane, Dublin 4 Price : €1,850,000 Agent : Janet Caroll Estate Agent

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The home of the late Diana Roche, a member of the family behind the Roches Stores department store chain, has come to the market in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

Roches Stores began and remained as a family business during its lifespan of more than a century, from when it was founded in 1901 by Roche’s grandfather William Roche in Cork, to when the retail business was sold to British retailer Debenhams for €29 million in 2006.

The Roche family retained ownership of the freehold properties in the chain after the sale of the business, however, with Debenhams acquiring the long-term leaseholds on nine of the Roches’ 11 outlets, including the Henry Street store and a prominent outlet at Patrick Street, Cork. The other leaseholds were at Blackrock, Tallaght and Blanchardstown in Dublin and at Limerick, Galway, Waterford and Tralee, Co Kerry. The store at Wilton in Cork was transferred to Marks & Spencer. It was variously reported that the Roche family went on to earn rental income of almost €18 million a year from Debenhams following the sale of their business to the British retailer.

Diana Roche built Clyde Mews, a substantial home of 209sq m (2,250sq ft), in 1985, on the lane adjacent to the 32 acres of Herbert Park. A gate further up the lane provides access to the side of the park that is occupied by a cafe, tennis courts and a playground. Clyde Mews is around the corner from Roly’s Bistro, while Lansdowne Road Dart Station and the Aviva Stadium are a 10-minute walk away, and St Stephen’s Green is a 30-minute walk away.

A friend of Roche told selling agent Janet Carroll that the late retail heiress loved to entertain at Clyde Mews, and evidence of that remains in a long strip of coat hooks for guests in the office and the spacious living/dining area that leads into a sunroom and out to the private back garden bordered by shrubs and trees.

The home, having just one other owner since Roche’s death in 2014, remains much as it was when it was built, with high-quality teak finishes that have stood the test of time and stained-glass accents throughout. With a B3 Ber rating, the four-bedroom home laid out over three floors is now on the market with Janet Carroll Estate Agents, seeking €1.85 million.

The home is accessed from Clyde Lane through electric gates into a spacious driveway that can comfortably accommodate two cars. The driveway is lined on both sides by replete beds of shrubs and trees that curve their way up to the entrance of the redbrick home.

Stepping inside, large porcelain floor tiles cover the entirety of the ground floor. Following the hallway through to the rear of the property, you enter the spacious living/dining area, with high ceilings and double archways leading to the sunroom. The space has a dual aspect with a study area to the front of the property, with a built-in desk and shelving. The living area is centred by a fireplace with a stove fire.

To the rear, a fully glazed sunroom opens into the garden; the garden is low maintenance with redbrick paving underfoot and considered planting around its edge, providing greenery and privacy.

Clyde Mews, Clyde Lane, Dublin 4

Living/dining space opens into sunroom

Living area

Kitchen

Back indoors, the galley kitchen is accessed through the dining space and from the main hallway to the front of the property. It features cream wooden units and marble countertops, as well as a breakfast bar. There is also a guest loo and a utility space on the ground level.

Upstairs, three double bedrooms, one with a modern en suite, occupy the first floor along with a modernised shower room with white marble tiling.

The spacious main bedroom suite occupies the top floor; it features a bay dormer window with a cushioned seat looking out towards the park, and an en suite with a bath and shower hived off by a curved teak door, with an elaborate blue-and-green stained glass inset.

The home is likely to appeal to prospective buyers who travel for work, says selling agent Janet Carroll, as they can avoid management fees that would come with penthouse homes in the area. The home has also been fitted with a new security system for added peace of mind.

Home office

Main bedroom suite

Dormer bay window seat and stained-glass door to en suite