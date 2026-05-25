What will €695,000 buy by the coast in Galway and in the heart of Dublin 6W?

Country

Mountscribe, Kinvara, Co Galway

New Quay Real Estate, €695,000

This attractive four-bedroom detached home comes to the market surrounded by Galway countryside, close to beautiful coastal walks and a short drive from Traught beach on the Wild Atlantic Way. It is a short drive from the harbour village of Kinvara, 20 minutes from Gort and about a 45-minute drive from Galway city centre. Extending to 200sq m (2,153sq ft), the home is presented in immaculate condition, with wooden floors throughout and a traditional kitchen complete with an Aga. Its gardens occupy 0.82 of an acre and offers view of the Burren. Ber C1

Plus: Turnkey home surrounded by natural beauty

Turnkey home surrounded by natural beauty Minus: It’s a drive to amenities

Three-bed home in Harold's Cross

Town

8 Shanid Road, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W

Sherry FitzGerald, €695,000

This three-bedroom semidetached home comes to the market in the heart of Dublin 6W with a spacious back garden that offers lots of potential. It also has a side garage which could potentially be extended and converted, subject to planning permission. Extending to 82sq m (883sq ft), the home has been well maintained but would benefit from a modern refresh and energy upgrades. It is a 20-minute walk from Rathmines and Terenure, with buses to the city centre accessed down the street. Ber G