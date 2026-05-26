Crime & Law

Paul Cleary appointed Deputy Garda Commissioner after interim stint

Cleary previously served as Assistant Commissioner, responsible for leading policing of Dublin metropolitan region

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan congratulated Paul Cleary on the role, which comes following more than 30 years in the organisation. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan congratulated Paul Cleary on the role, which comes following more than 30 years in the organisation. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Hugh Dooley
Tue May 26 2026 - 17:052 MIN READ

Paul Cleary has been appointed as Deputy Garda Commissioner, the second most senior role in An Garda Síochána.

He had been serving in the role on an interim basis since September 2025. The appointment comes following an open competition conducted by publicjobs.ie which ran from late February until mid-March.

As deputy commissioner, Cleary will have responsibility for security, strategy and governance, the Garda said in a statement.

He previously served as Assistant Commissioner where he was responsible for leading the policing of the Dublin metropolitan region, where he was involved in the roll out of the recent high-visibility policing operation which saw more uniformed gardaí on the streets.

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One of the highest pressure roles in Irish policing, he took over the role from Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis. She moved to the Organised and Serious Crime unit to replace the recently promoted Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan congratulated Cleary on the role, which comes following more than 30 years in the organisation.

The Minister said Cleary “has served in a variety of operational policing roles and led several successful serious crime investigations” during his career.

“His outstanding experience will be of immense value to the Garda organisation.”

Commissioner Kelly said the new appointee has a “broad wealth of policing experience and expertise amassed across a varied and distinguished career” in the force.

He pointed to Cleary’s track record in having served in Dublin at Fitzgibbon Street and later in the north central divisional drugs unit based at Store Street station.

Cleary also served as a detective inspector at Kevin Street and later as a detective superintendent in west Dublin.

Kelly said the new deputy commissioner is “highly regarded for his proactive and positive leadership style”.

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