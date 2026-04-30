Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow from €525,000

New to the market in Oxmantown, Drumcondra, Templeogue, Sutton and Kilmacanogue

70 Chancery Street, Dublin 7
70 Chancery Street, Dublin 7
Ronald Quinlan
Thu Apr 30 2026 - 05:003 MIN READ

70 Chancery Street, Oxmantown, Dublin 7

€525,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom midterrace redbrick (78sq m/840sq ft), built in 1914, occupies an excellent location in the Oxmantown and Mary’s Abbey area of Dublin city centre. The accommodation is open-plan at ground-floor level and features a spacious livingroom with a herringbone wooden floor at the front and a light-filled kitchen and dining area to the rear. There are two double bedrooms upstairs. The rear garden is south-facing and has a garden utility room (7sq m) that could be used as a home office. Ber D1.

On view: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

30 Templeville Drive, Templeogue, Dublin 6W
30 Templeville Drive, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

30 Templeville Drive, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

€830,000, DNG

Located in the mature Templeville estate, this five-bedroom, two-bathroom semidetached house of 156sq m (1,679sq ft) offers the buyer potential to extend through the conversion of its garage and/or to the rear of the property where the south-facing garden is about 100ft in length. Templeville Drive occupies a prime location in south Dublin and is just a short walk from Templeogue village and Bushy Park, and within easy reach of the M50 motorway.

On view: By appointment at DNG

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28 Burrowfield Road, Sutton, Dublin 13
28 Burrowfield Road, Sutton, Dublin 13

28 Burrowfield Road, Sutton, Dublin 13

€695,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This south-facing three-bedroom semidetached house of 127sq m (1,367sq ft) is located on one of Sutton’s most sought-after residential roads. While in need of a refresh, it is ready to move into and offers an opportunity to extend to the rear where the garden stretches to 200ft in length. There is a large garage, which a new owner may also consider converting into living space. Burrowfield Road is about a 10-minute walk from Sutton Dart station while the M1 motorway is 7km from the property. Ber E2.

On view: By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

15 Rocky Valley Crescent, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow
15 Rocky Valley Crescent, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow

15 Rocky Valley Crescent, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow

€1.195m, Sherry FitzGerald

Situated just around the corner from the well-known Avoca store and cafe in Kilmacanogue, this (248sq m/2,669sq ft) detached five-bedroom, four-bathroom family home comes for sale in walk-in condition. The house is light-filled and offers pleasing views of the surrounding countryside thanks to its elevated position above the nearby N11. The livingroom has a feature marble fireplace, large bay window, and double doors that open to the diningroom. The kitchen has an island unit, underfloor heating, high-end appliances and granite worktops. There are four double bedrooms, three of which are en suite. Ber B3.

On view: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

9 Goose Green Court, Grace Park Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
9 Goose Green Court, Grace Park Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

9 Goose Green Court, Grace Park Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€650,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This three-bedroom semidetached house of 110sq m (1,281sq ft) is presented in turnkey condition and features a large, bright livingroom and kitchen at ground-floor level, two large bedrooms upstairs and a third bedroom, which is in use as a home office, at third-floor level. The house, which was built in 2014, has an impressive B3 Ber rating with zoned heating and a solar-panel water heating system. There is off-street parking for two cars at the front and a partially lawned garden to the rear. The property is a two-minute walk from the well-known Goose Tavern pub and 2km from the village of Drumcondra.

On view: By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
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