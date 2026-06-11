Property condition now top of mind for buyers of country homes - selling agents

Roseanne De Vere Hunt

Director and head of Country Homes at Sherry FitzGerald

Roseanne De Vere Hunt, head of Country Homes at Sherry FitzGerald

The Irish country homes market has experienced a more measured start to 2026, with buyers displaying greater caution and a sharper focus on value. While demand remains strong for exceptional properties, pricing strategy has become increasingly important, and realistic asking prices are proving key to generating competitive interest. Purchasers are taking more time before committing, carefully weighing quality, scale and long-term value in a market that has become more selective overall.

The market for country homes between €800,000 and €1.25 million has remained particularly robust, with strong competition emerging between domestic Irish purchasers and US buyers seeking quality homes in prime regional locations. There has also been a noticeable return of UK buyers this season, with increased levels of inquiry and activity generated through our international marketing platforms.

Well-presented properties continue to outperform, with condition now a critical factor influencing buyer behaviour. Purchasers are increasingly favouring houses in good decorative and structural order and are prepared to pay a premium for turnkey homes, particularly as the cost of construction, labour and building materials continues to rise.

In contrast, properties requiring significant refurbishment are attracting more cautious interest and often require sharper pricing to secure momentum.

Despite this more selective sentiment, the upper end of the market has continued to deliver some remarkable results. One of the standout transactions of the year was the sale of the Ardbraccan Estate on approximately 250 acres in Co Meath, which came to the market with an asking price of €10 million.

Equally significant was the sale of Rockwell Farm on approximately 813 acres in Co Tipperary, guided at €21 million. Widely regarded as the largest land sale to come to the market in years, the transaction demonstrated the enduring demand for prime agricultural assets, particularly those with scale, infrastructure and strong productive capacity.

Looking ahead, one of the most notable launches of 2026 is Triermore Stud in Co Meath, extending to approximately 470 acres with an asking price of €12.5 million. It is the largest country home and stud farm to come to the market so far this year and is expected to attract both domestic and international interest, reinforcing Ireland’s reputation for premium bloodstock and sporting estates.

Gemma Lanigan

Director at DNG Country Homes & Estates

Gemma Lanigan, director at DNG Country Homes & Estates

Demand for country homes continues to be strong in 2026, with particular interest in those properties located within commuting distance of large urban centres, and especially for those in mint condition.

The beginning of 2026 got off to a slow start due to the inclement weather in January, but activity picked up in the early spring and has continued since, with the seasonal bounce that comes with the summer months.

The outlook for the rest of 2026 remains positive, with good activity on properties coming to the market and continued strong interest from UK- and US-based buyers, with the main interest still coming from buyers relocating within Ireland. There is a cohort of city dwellers selling their homes and relocating to gain more space and nice views. They are favouring scenic locations around the country, in particular coastal or lakeside properties, and these buyers are competing with the international buyers in a lot of cases.

For larger country estates in the right locations there is still keen interest, in particular from the hospitality sector. However, rising build costs, especially those associated with refurbishing a protected structure, are at the forefront of every potential buyer’s mind when viewing large country homes that need complete restoration. Ultimately, their condition is a factor in the valuation of such properties.

The holiday-home market continues to be strong in 2026, especially as we approach the busy summer months when holiday destinations come into their own. The expat community features strongly in the bidding on properties in popular locations around the country and we have noted that many holiday homes are purchased with a view to retirement in the future.

Stock levels naturally rise at this time of year, with many properties and their grounds looking their best in the summer months. This is positive for prospective buyers, and we anticipate strong sales to continue for the rest of this year in the country homes market as buyers from home and abroad snap up the prime properties around the country.

Maria Clifford

Director at Liberty Blue, Waterford

Maria Clifford, director at Liberty Blue, Waterford

In Co Waterford we are continuing to see strong demand for rural and lifestyle properties, but buyer behaviour has evolved significantly in recent years. Buyers are not simply looking for more space; they are increasingly focused on value, quality of life and the long-term potential of a property.

Affordability remains one of Co Waterford’s biggest attractions. Average bungalow values in the county are estimated at approximately €320,000-€360,000, compared with typical bungalow prices in Dublin which can range from €650,000 to well over €850,000 depending on location. I recently met a buyer who said to me, “I could actually buy two homes in Waterford for the price of one in Dublin,” and the figures speak for themselves.

We have recently sold a range of homes across Kilmeaden, Butlerstown, Old Parish, An Rinn and Mooncoin that qualify for various grant aid. Buyers are increasingly looking at these homes differently, recognising the opportunity to purchase, upgrade and future-proof properties that may previously have been overlooked.

The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant can provide up to €50,000. Additional grants for wells, septic tank upgrades and energy retrofits can further increase available funding, meaning some buyers may potentially access support exceeding €100,000 depending on the property and eligibility.

Lifestyle also continues to be a huge factor. Buyers repeatedly mention beaches, coastal drives, the Greenway, outdoor space and shorter commute times. Increasingly, people want the space and pace that country living offers without feeling disconnected from Waterford city.

We are finding buyers today are placing a greater value on time, quality of life and future potential than ever before, and Co Waterford continues to offer a balance that many buyers feel is becoming harder to find elsewhere. After all, Waterford has been voted Ireland’s Best Place to Live more than once.

Clive Kavanagh

Director at Jordan Auctioneers, Kildare

Clive Kavanagh, director at Jordan Auctioneers

The country homes market has remained buoyant over the past 12 months, with strong demand continuing for well-located properties in accessible rural settings throughout the country.

While the urgency and intensity of the immediate post-Covid period have eased, serious buyers remain very active where a property offers genuine character, privacy and convenience.

One of the most noticeable trends recently has been the increase in inquiry levels from overseas purchasers, particularly from the US and the Middle East. In many cases, Ireland is being viewed not simply as a lifestyle destination, but as a stable and secure long-term base. Political stability, access to Europe and Ireland’s temperate climate are all factors increasingly referenced by international buyers, particularly at a time of wider geopolitical uncertainty.

Accessibility remains critically important, with proximity to Dublin, key road networks, airports and rail links continuing to influence decision-making, particularly among buyers relocating from abroad or from urban centres.

Supply remains relatively constrained, particularly for well-located holdings presented in good condition, and this continues to underpin values. Buyers are more discerning than they were several years ago, with energy efficiency, presentation and accessibility now scrutinised far more closely. However, houses that are realistically guided continue to attract strong competition when brought to the market.

Overall, the market feels more considered than speculative at present, but demand for quality country homes remains strong.

Maeve McCarthy

Director of Charles McCarthy Estate Agents & Valuers, Skibbereen, West Cork

Maeve McCarthy, director of Charles McCarthy Estate Agents in West Cork

There is a moment that happens reliably when we bring buyers through a good period country home in West Cork. They walk into the main reception room, stop and look up. The ceiling height alone tells them something that no brochure can convey: that this is a different kind of home entirely.

West Cork’s country homes market continues to attract a broadening range of buyers, and period properties in this region offer something that simply cannot be replicated. The room proportions feel generous and unhurried, the ceilings high, the stone walls substantial. A mature garden that has been shaped over generations, or a position in the landscape that could never be planned or permitted today, these are qualities that accumulate slowly and cannot be manufactured. These are homes that were built with permanence in mind.

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But the market has matured, and with it, buyer expectations around cost. Construction costs have risen sharply and show little sign of retreating. Buyers are costing extensions, insulation, heat pumps and new kitchens before they make an offer, and the numbers are sobering. What might once have been absorbed as an exciting renovation is now a serious financial undertaking, often running well into six figures. This is affecting the price achievable for unrenovated period properties, and sellers need honest guidance on that reality.

International buyers are largely focused on homes that are finished and ready to enjoy. The appetite is genuine and consistent, but the tolerance for renovation projects has reduced considerably. It is domestic buyers who are taking on these works in progress homes, arriving with a clear vision, a realistic budget and the patience to see them through. That is a shift worth noting.

When buyer and seller share a genuine appreciation for what these homes represent, that is when the sale comes together. In our experience, that shared understanding is the most reliable foundation for a successful transaction.

Simon Brien

Managing director at Simon Brien Estate Agents, Belfast

Simon Brien, managing director of Simon Brien Estate Agents in Belfast

Over several decades, our practice has been actively involved in Northern Ireland’s fine and country homes market and we are privileged to have sold many of the finest homes across the province.

Our region, defined by its rich heritage, exceptional landscapes and outstanding quality of life, continues to attract discerning buyers from both local and international markets. Demand for premium homes remains resilient, driven by a sustained shift in buyer priorities, particularly over the past five years, post-Covid.

The appeal of space, privacy and lifestyle has become increasingly important, with rural and semirural properties particularly sought after. The influence of more flexible working patterns continues to shape this trend, contributing to a steady volume of high-value transactions and growing interest from overseas purchasers looking to return to live in Northern Ireland.

At Simon Brien, our longstanding expertise in the fine and country homes market enables us to deliver a highly tailored service for both vendors and purchasers. Our affiliation with Sherry FitzGerald, Ireland’s largest estate agency network, alongside our exclusive partnership with Knight Frank, ensures our clients benefit from both a strong national presence and access to a far-reaching international audience. This connectivity allows us to effectively position properties on a global stage, reaching qualified buyers across key markets.

We recognise that each property is unique, and our marketing strategies reflect this. Through thoughtfully curated campaigns – incorporating premium photography, immersive tours, and targeted exposure across high-profile media channels – we ensure every home is presented to its full potential.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2026, we remain confident in the strength of the market, supported by lifestyle-led demand and increasing global visibility.

Cianan Duff

Divisional director at Savills Residential and Country Sales

Cianan Duff, divisional director at Savills Residential and Country Sales

Ireland’s country homes market continues to demonstrate resilience, shaped by a buyer pool that is increasingly global, cash‑led and focused on turnkey properties.

Drawing on insights from our Prime Country Homes Review & Outlook 2026, one of the most defining characteristics of the market today is the dominance of cash buyers, who now represent close to 70 per cent of purchasers in the country homes segment. Our research shows that only 31 per cent of buyers used a mortgage last year, and that “the average cash purchase was 30 per cent more expensive than a mortgage purchase”. This financial strength continues to insulate the market from interest‑rate movements and broader economic volatility.

The internationalisation of demand is equally significant and Savills’ global network means we are often the first point of contact for those exploring a move. Our analysis shows that 47 per cent of our country homes, farms and estates buyers were international, with particularly strong activity from the US, UK and southern Europe. The surge in American interest is especially notable: “the number of Americans migrating to Ireland nearly doubled, reaching the highest level since the data series began in 1987”.

For many, Ireland offers a compelling combination of political stability, economic strength and a temperate climate – increasingly attractive to buyers facing extreme heat in southern Europe.

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Domestically, downsizers are playing a pivotal role, increasingly using equity release to buy before selling. This aligns with our finding that downsizing accounted for half of all prime country home sales last year. The ability to purchase without creating a chain is giving this cohort greater agility and helping to unlock supply at the upper end of the market.

A widening divide has emerged between turnkey homes and properties requiring significant work. Rising construction and energy costs – amplified by the global oil shock referenced in our report – have pushed buyers firmly toward energy‑efficient, turnkey homes. As noted in the research, “high Ber ratings command a premium”, while older, less efficient homes “may face more difficult conditions”.

Geographically, the strongest performers remain waterfront and coastal properties, particularly along the Wild Atlantic Way. This mirrors our finding that 75 per cent of Cork’s prime sales were coastal. Inland, Kilkenny continues to perform exceptionally well, while Wicklow and any location within an hour of Dublin remain consistently strong due to accessibility and hybrid working patterns.

Finally, off‑market sales are becoming increasingly common. With a deep pool of ready‑to‑go buyers and a growing number of privacy‑conscious clients, many transactions now take place discreetly.

Will Coonan

Director of Coonan Property

Will Coonan, director of Coonan Property

Uncertainty and ongoing instability in the Middle East have inevitably influenced sentiment across global property markets in 2026, but the country homes sector surrounding Dublin has remained notably resilient. While buyers are approaching decisions more cautiously, demand for quality homes in accessible rural locations continues to hold firm.

In times of international uncertainty, property is often viewed as a long-term safe haven, and we are seeing this reflected in the Irish market. Buyers remain focused on homes that offer security, energy efficiency and strong lifestyle appeal. Well presented country properties within realistic commuting distance of Dublin continue to attract steady inquiry, particularly where turnkey condition removes the need for immediate renovation costs.

Energy performance has become even more important over the past year. Rising global energy concerns and fluctuating costs have reinforced the value of homes with upgraded insulation, modern heating systems and strong Ber ratings. Purchasers are increasingly conscious not only of purchase price, but of long-term running costs and overall sustainability.

International interest also remains a feature of the market. Buyers from the UK, Middle East and US continue to view Ireland as a stable and attractive location to establish a family base. In uncertain times, Ireland’s political stability, strong employment market and quality of life are proving significant advantages.

Land values across the greater Dublin region have also remained strong, with good quality agricultural land often making more than €25,000 per acre depending on location, scale and quality, while smaller lifestyle holdings are often attracting premium prices where they offer potential.

While transaction levels are more measured than during the post-pandemic surge, the underlying fundamentals of the market remain solid. Hybrid working continues to support demand beyond traditional commuter belts, and buyers are still prepared to move decisively when the right property comes to market.

Overall, the outlook for quality country homes remains positive, with stability and long-term value continuing to drive purchaser confidence.