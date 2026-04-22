Look inside: Magnificent architecturally daring mews in Ballsbridge

Address : 44 Raglan Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €2,250,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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Number 44 Raglan Lane is an architectural marvel located on a long row of mews homes nestled between Raglan and Wellington roads in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. It was bought by the owner in 2006, after it was built.

The late Irish painter and stained-glass artist Evie Hone, whose work was featured alongside that of her friend, Mainie Jellett, in the National Gallery last year, is an ancestor of the owner (she was his grandfather’s first cousin), and he and his wife have displayed their appreciation of art through their own collection – which is complemented by the natural light radiating through this modern home.

The family have decided to put the house on the market as they are in the process of renovating the home where the owner grew up, placing 44 Raglan Lane – a bright, four-bedroom mews extending to 207sq m (2,228sq ft) with a B2 Ber – on the market, seeking €2.25 million through Sherry FitzGerald.

Designed by Mahoney Architecture, the house was awarded an Opus Building of the Year award when it was built, and it was later extended in 2019, when a former garage to the front of the ground floor was converted to a sittingroom and a larger main bedroom suite was created on the first floor.

The facade is pleasing from the lane with brick and tile finishes with an alcove below for substantial potted plants and a steel gate with green leaf detail. Beyond the gate is a tiled courtyard bordered by potted plants, and the first glimpse into the home and the wooden cladding of its rear portion.

Upon entering the home into a lobby space, your line of sight is drawn all the way down to the wall of the back garden beyond; light flows down from a roof light on the stairwell. An element of the design of this home is the rich iroko wood joinery throughout, from the internal window and door frames to the skirting boards and staircase.

As well as the addition of the versatile sittingroom to the front that opens to the front courtyard, there is also a contemporary shower room and utility room to the front of the ground floor.

Stepping further into the house you enter the incredible open-plan living space – floored entirely in limestone with underfloor heating – with a kitchen and diningroom partially partitioned from the rear living space by two internal courtyards with frameless glass walls. The owners have made even more of a statement of the courtyards by using them to showcase sculptures by Irish artist John Behan.

To the rear, the spacious living area has an inset fireplace and frameless glazing across the back wall facing the westerly garden. The back garden is ideal for dining al fresco, with a limestone patio and outdoor fireplace, accompanied by artificial lawn and a border of plants.

Exterior

Entrance courtyard

Lobby

Having ascended the stairs, you step into a spacious, light-filled landing on the first floor. The main bedroom suite is on the left side to the rear. You enter a dressingroom with built-in wardrobes and seating, off which is an en suite shower room. This space flows into the dual aspect main bedroom through a short, windowed hallway.

Another double bedroom sits alongside the dressingroom of the main suite, while a third en suite double sits to the front of the property. The main bathroom completes the first floor.

This magnificent mews at number 44 Raglan Lane is just a short walk from Herbert Park, Donnybrook and Ballsbridge, and it’s a 25-minute walk from St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city centre.

Dining area

Kitchen/dining area

Livingroom

Light-filled landing

Main bedroom suite: dressingroom

Main bedroom