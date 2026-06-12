Gardaí make arrest after man dies following incident at Leitrim house

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at a property in Arderry, Co Leitrim.

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the death of another man following an incident at a house in Co Leitrim.

Shortly after 9pm on Thursday, gardaí responded to reports of an incident at a residential property in Arderry, where a man in his 40s was found unresponsive.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Co Leitrim.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and both the local coroner and the State Pathologist’s office have been notified.

The man’s body remains at the scene, which is being preserved for examination by Garda forensics experts.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda statement said.