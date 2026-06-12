Crime & Law

Gardaí make arrest after man dies following incident at Leitrim house

Man in his 30s was detained at the scene in Arderry

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at a property in Arderry, Co Leitrim.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene at a property in Arderry, Co Leitrim.
Órla Ryan
Fri Jun 12 2026 - 08:491 MIN READ

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the death of another man following an incident at a house in Co Leitrim.

Shortly after 9pm on Thursday, gardaí responded to reports of an incident at a residential property in Arderry, where a man in his 40s was found unresponsive.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Co Leitrim.

READ MORE

Brother of Irish sports star shot dead in Barcelona

Consultants bring legal challenge to ban on private care in new public surgical hubs

World Cup lift-off: 80,000 fans, nine South Africa players and three red cards

Orthopaedic surgeon accused of trashing hotel and assaulting guests found not guilty by reason of insanity

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and both the local coroner and the State Pathologist’s office have been notified.

The man’s body remains at the scene, which is being preserved for examination by Garda forensics experts.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda statement said.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter