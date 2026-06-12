Brighter days ahead, says Met Éireann, with sunny spells on mostly dry weekend

Met Éireann expects this weekend to bring dry and brighter weather with sunny spells and some drizzle. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The weekend is set to be dry and bright with sunny spells and some drizzle, according to Met Éireann.

Saturday’s highest temperatures will be 18 to 20 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Coastal and hill fog will form on Saturday, mostly in the south, the forecaster said.

There will be a cloudy start on Sunday morning with isolated showers over Ulster, though conditions will improve throughout the day.

Hazy sunny spells are forecast to develop throughout Sunday, with highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, mildest in the west.

Although Sunday night will start off clear for most, cloud will start to increase from the southwest towards morning, bringing patchy outbreaks of light rain, drizzle and mist, Met Éireann said.

The lowest temperatures for Sunday night are forecast to be 9 to 12 degrees, in light to moderate east to southeast winds.

Looking to Monday of next week, it will be dry to start for most areas.

Patchy rain, drizzle and mist will spread through the morning, developing into showery outbreaks as it clears northeastwards.

The occasional sunny spell will also develop as Monday goes on and it will be humid, with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees generally.

Tuesday is forecast to be a generally cloudy day with the odd hazy sunny spell and showery outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Parts of Ulster will see drier spells.

Wednesday will be cloudy and wet with widespread rain and drizzle. The rain will turn heavy at times in the west and southwest and temperatures at their highest will reach 14 to 19 degrees.