Crime & Law

Brother of Irish sports star shot dead in Barcelona

36-year-old man, who is originally from Dublin’s north inner city, killed on Thursday morning

Police said they have found the suspected murder weapon and have released CCTV images of the suspect.
Police said they have found the suspected murder weapon and have released CCTV images of the suspect.
Sarah Slater
Fri Jun 12 2026 - 06:281 MIN READ

A brother of a well-known Irish sports star has been shot dead in Spain.

The 36-year-old man, who is originally from Dublin’s north inner city, was killed on Carrer de Balmes in Barcelona on Thursday morning

Police erected a large tent at the scene and began a manhunt for the gunman.

Investigators said they have found the suspected murder weapon and have released CCTV images of the suspect.

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A local resident who lives close to the dead man’s parents in Dublin said they are “highly respected in the area. They really are lovely people as is his older brother who did his country proud in the sport which made him so well known.

“Word is spreading fast around the local community as to who the Irish man who died is.”

Garda headquarters and the Department of Foreign Affairs have been contacted for comment.

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